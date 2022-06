The Golden Margarita has closed its doors after a battle over its liquor license, following turbulence with its Roosevelt Row neighbors. The business operated as a Mexican restaurant by day and raucous nightclub come sundown. It opened in September 2020, taking over the vast space formerly inhabited by Paz Cantina at East Roosevelt and Third Streets. Along with serving food and drinks, the bar hosted live musicians and televised UFC fight nights. A table next to the DJ booth served by scantily clad "bottle girls" went for around $1,000 before factoring in liquor costs.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO