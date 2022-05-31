State health department urges consumers to check Jif labels

The state health department wants consumers to check labels on certain Jif peanut butter products before they eat, or serve, peanut butter that might be infected with Salmonella.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services warned of the contamination this week after J.M. Smucker Company on May 20 issued a voluntary recall of select Jif peanut butter products. Fourteen cases of Salmonella related to the outwere identified in 12 states.

The Food and Drug Administration warns consumers not to eat or serve Jif brand peanut butter with lot codes 1274425 through 2140425, with “425” at the end of the first seven numbers. The recall applies to types of peanut butter which include creamy, crunchy, natural and reduced fat products. People are advised to check any Jif brand products they have at home, even ones that have been in their cupboards for a long time.

Salmonella is bacteria that causes symptoms of diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. It is capable of causing serious illness in young children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems.

Of the 14 cases of Salmonella nationwide that have been linked to the outbreak, two have resulted in hospitalizations. Additional cases may not yet have been identified. In North Carolina, there has been one case associated with the outbreak to date. Anyone who has consumed recalled peanut butter and has symptoms of Salmonella should contact their health care provider, DHHS advised.

Consumers who have peanut butter impacted by this recall are advised to dispose of it immediately. Any container and surface that may have contacted the recalled peanut butter should be sanitized. For more information, people can visit jif.com/contact-us or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 8- 5 p.m.