Click here to read the full article. It’s graduation season and even celebrities aren’t immune to the bittersweet feeling of seeing your kids grow up. Kate Hudson posted a rare photo of all three of her kids to Instagram today in honor of her oldest, Ryder Robinson, 18, graduating from high school. This sentimental post is actually so heartwarming and a perfect reminder to let your kids “fly!” “Today was a big day for our family,” Hudson captioned the post. “A day you talk about when your kids are little and say things like ‘hey, one day it will be 2022...

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 22 HOURS AGO