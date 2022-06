Severe storms have developed across the eastern half of New Mexico Friday afternoon. These storms will move east through the evening before clearing out early tonight. Drier air will be moving into New Mexico this weekend with a westerly wind. Winds will be relatively light compared to lately, but some breezy conditions will be possible in the afternoon. The westerly wind and dry air will bring much warmer temperatures into early next week as well, with high temperatures climbing above average for the beginning of July.

