Which Patriots Rookie is 'Surprise Gem'?

By Richie Whitt
 2 days ago

Despite being drafted two rounds and almost 60 picks later than New England's first running back selected, South Carolina's Kevin Harris possesses an NFL-ready skillset.

Cole Strange, despite his critics, could wind up being a Day 1 starter for the New England Patriots .

Receiver Tyquan Thornton's speed makes him likely to get on the field as a rookie. Marcus Jones has versatility to help on both defense and special teams. And the Patriots drafted a running back in the fourth round in Pierre Strong Jr.

Despite those hurdles, Kevin Harris is turning heads at OTAs in Foxboro as a rookie with an NFL-ready skillset. One outlet, in fact, is pegging the South Carolina running back as the Patriots' " surprise rookie gem ."

Kevin Harris

Damien Harris

Rhamondre Stevenson

Drafted two rounds and almost 60 spots behind co-rookie Pierre Strong Jr., Harris has quite the hill to climb to touch the football for the Patriots in 2022. New England boasts a Top 20 running back in Damien Harris , a robust backup in Rhamondre Stevenson and veteran do-it-all James White.

Nonetheless, Harris is drawing rave reviews during voluntary workouts:

“The Patriots shockingly drafted two rushers this year. Fourth-round pick Pierre Strong Jr. and sixth-round pick Kevin Harris have drastically different styles. Strong is the more impressive raw athlete but is not ready to help in the passing game, making him more likely to redshirt for 2023. However, Harris has a pro-ready skill set.”

Harris, who NFL.com recently likened to 49ers veteran Carlos Hyde, has shown the ability to make an impact as a rusher and receiver out of the backfield. During his three-year career at South Carolina, Harris rushed for 1,977 yards and 23 TDs. Most of that production came during his sophomore season. Injuries slowed him in 2021, though he wrapped up his collegiate career with 182-yard performance against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Harris also caught 35 passes for 274 yards and a TD with the Gamecocks. At 5’10” 221 pounds , he’s built like a mountain with humongous legs. Harris’ powerful style seems tailor-made for the kinds of inside, between-the-tackles running the Patriots like to employ.

Says NFL.com:

Surprise gem RB?

Pierre Strong Jr.

James White

“Kevin Harris was a dominant rusher at South Carolina before a back injury derailed his collegiate career and drastically hurt his draft stock. He’s similar to incumbent starter Damien Harris. Considering Harris missed two games in 2021 and that he’s a free agent after this season, the door is open for his replacement to earn a solid workload.”

With a wealth of talent at running back a year ago, the Patriots traded Sony Michel to the Rams before the season for a fifth- and sixth-round pick.

How Patriots Can 'Win' OTAs (; 1:48)

