Smart Makes Light of Saban vs Jimbo Feud, Makes Joke at Saban's Expense

By Brooks Austin
 2 days ago

The Nick Saban coaching tree is rather expansive at this point around College Football. Everyone's seen the statistic about his coaching record against his former assistants, in fact it was without a loss until Jimbo Fisher and Kirby Smart handed him his first two losses to assistants every, in the same season no less.

It's been a pretty active offseason for those three aforementioned coaches. Kirby Smart delivered the first national title to Athens, Georgia in forty-one years, and the other two, well they've been throwing stones at each other's glasshouses for the better part of the last month.

Unless you've had your head buried in the sand, you're aware of Nick Saban's comments about Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M "buying every one" of their commits in the 2022 class. Well, that led to a fisticuff of references to Saban's skeleton's in his closet from Fisher in a 20-minute tirade of a press conference.

What did Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, a well-known former associate of both Saban and Fisher, have to say about all the mess?

"My phone started blowing up right when Jimbo hit the press conference and I hadn't thought about it a day since b/c in the world that we operate in, you're worried about what's in front of you right now."

Smart then went on to mention "you should head Nick Saban on the headsets."

Smart seems to be making light of the situation, the SEC, however, did not. Commissioner Greg Sankey verbally reprimanded both coaches through a statement from the SEC and also restricted both coaches' ability to host press conferences of their own volition.

