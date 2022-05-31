ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Way-Too-Early Top 25: Can Longhorns Crack Top 10?

By Zach Dimmitt
The Longhorns have remained steady this offseason, but will the new additions to the roster push Texas to the top of the Big 12?

The Texas Longhorns remain a team the nation has its eye on headed into the 2022-23 season.

Following a 22-12 regular season in the first year under Chris Beard, Texas earned a No. 6 seed in this year's tournament. The first tournament win in seven years came in the first round against No. 11 Virginia Tech, but the Horns were sent home in the Round of 32 after a 81-71 loss to No. 3 Purdue.

Now in the offseason, Texas' roster has already started to change, including the addition of elite Iowa State transfer Tyrese Hunter on Friday. There remains hefty optimism headed into year two under Beard.

ESPN released an updated Way-Too-Early Top 25 Tuesday for the upcoming season and has Texas on the brink of top-10 consideration at No. 11.

Here's what the ranking had to say:

Texas is one of the headliners this month due to the addition of former Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter, the nation's top available transfer at the time of commitment. Hunter was Big 12 Freshman of the Year last season, averaging 11.0 points and 4.9 assists, and was one of the best defensive guards in the country. His addition should allow Marcus Carr to play more off the ball, while five-star freshmen Dillon Mitchell and Arterio Morris are also expected to make an immediate impact. Those four should combine to form one of the most explosive perimeter groups in the country, but shooting will be a question mark. None is considered a knockdown shooter, and New Mexico State transfer Sir'Jabari Rice is a career 33.4% shooter from 3. Rowan Brumbaugh might be the best shooter in Texas' backcourt, but it could be difficult to find minutes.

And ESPN's projected starting lineup?

-Timmy Allen

-Christian Bishop

-Dillon Mitchell

-Marcus Carr

-Tyrese Hunter

The athleticism level on the roster has clearly taken a major leap with the additions of Hunter, Mitchell, and Morris. But like last season, it remains to be seen how things will flesh out for the Longhorns despite the preseason hype.

