ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Here's The Best Vegetarian Restaurant In Washington

By Zuri Anderson
KJR 95.7 The Jet
KJR 95.7 The Jet
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZWAx8_0fvtrZHA00
Photo: Getty Images

In the last few decades, there have been more and more vegetarian restaurants popping up around the United States. Not only are these dedicated eateries great for those who swear off meat , but it's also nice for those needing a break from burgers, chicken, and more.

If you've been on the hunt for meat-free meals, look no further than LoveFood . The website pinpointed the best ones in every state, including Washington.

Writers picked Pi Vegan Pizzeria to represent the Evergreen State!

Here's why they chose this pizza place :

"This spot brands itself as "America's oldest vegan pizzeria" – and it's had plenty of practise getting its plant-based pies just so. Tasty signature pizzas at Pi Vegan Pizzeria include the Magic Mac, with house-made mac 'n' cheese and white garlic sauce, and the Pesto Pi with tomatoes, potatoes and seasoned 'chicken'. Fancy something sweet? Diners can top off dinner with doughy Cinnamonstix with a vegan cream cheese dipping sauce."

Taking a closer look at the menu, you can also build your own pizza and calzones! Yum!

You can find Pi Vegan Pizzeria at 5301 Roosevelt Way NE in Seattle. They're available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Click HERE to check out LoveFood 's full list.

Comments / 1

Related
KING-5

Chef Tom Douglas shares some of his shopping staples - Douglas Demos

SEATTLE — Have you ever had someone stop by for a surprise visit, and found yourself scrambling to serve them something to eat? Chef Tom Douglas shares what he has in his house — just in case. He joined us from the Hot Stove Society kitchen. Here are...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Jolibee Opens This Month

Jollibee, home of "Chickenjoy," is opening a restaurant with a drive-thru at 4809 Beauregard St. in Alexandria. The restaurant opens around the middle of June. Grand opening info will be available closer to the opening date. The Lincolnia-neighborhood restaurant, at 4809 Beauregard St. is just over the Alexandria City line...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Food & Drinks
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Restaurants
Local
Washington Restaurants
Local
Washington Lifestyle
southseattleemerald.com

Lenox Pop-Up Brings Afro-Latin Food to the South End

Ever since Jhonny Reyes arrived in South Seattle from New York City at 5 years old, he felt the distinct lack of Afro-Latin soul food options outside of his abuela’s kitchen. Over 25 years later, Reyes is working to change that with his local food pop-up, Lenox, which can be found every weekend at the Future Primitive Brewing Company in White Center.
mocoshow.com

Bento Express is Coming to the Woodmoor Shopping Center

Bento Express will be opening in the Woodmoor Shopping Center (10141 Colesville Road) in Silver Spring later this year. The new fast-casual restaurant will be taking over the location that was formerly home to Sprint, between the UPS Store and Subway. While we don’t know much about the restaurant at...
SILVER SPRING, MD
KING-5

New food tour explores thriving culinary scene in Seattle's South Lake Union

SEATTLE — Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood is known for it's thriving tech scene. But in the shadow of the iconic Amazon Spheres, the food scene is just as impressive. It's where Andrew Rubenstein still makes bagels the old-fashioned way. "We're going to keep doing them by hand as...
myedmondsnews.com

Congratulations to Best of Edmonds 2022 winners!

Hot off the print and digital presses: Here are the winners in the 2022 Best of Edmonds contest presented by My Edmonds News and sponsored by KDMC Marketing. More than 9,000 individual votes were cast on readers’ favorites in Edmonds — from coffee shop to hair salon to restaurant to veterinarian.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Food Drink#Lovefood#The Evergreen State#Pi Vegan Pizzeria#The Magic Mac#Instagram
fox5dc.com

Off-cycle cicada stragglers start to emerge in parts of DC region

WASHINGTON - Cicada procrastinators who did not emerge with their Brood X brethren in 2021 are finally making their way above ground. Billions of the red-eyed insects arrived last May as part of the largest brood of 17-year cicadas. Most parts of the Washington, D.C. region saw massive numbers of the bugs. By June – they had mostly come and gone.
WASHINGTON, DC
themunchonline.com

1600 Q Street, NW #2

Centrally Located 1BR/1BA in Dupont Circle with Cozy Patio - Charming 1BR/!BA with HW floors. Separate dining room (currently used as office.) The building has free shared washer & dryer, a bike room & extra storage! Located in one of DC's most popular neighborhoods, 1600 Q St. NW is a short walk to Trader Joe's, Safeway, Whole Foods, 17th Street Restaurants, the 14th Street Corridor, Dupont Circle Metro, and endless other retail & transportation options including Capital BikeShare & several car share options. With a walk score of 98, the building is truly located in a walker’s paradise.
STREET, MD
Katie Cherrix

Three Locally Loved Restaurants in Salisbury, Maryland

With Salisbury University and Tidal Health driving Salisbury's economy, the city is a bustling hub with a solid mix of college students and working professionals, making it the perfect place for restaurants to set up shop. If you find yourself hungry in Salisbury, here are three locally-owned restaurants you will love to try.
SALISBURY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
westsideseattle.com

Lika Love Boutique in West Seattle Junction is closing June 12

Lika Love Boutique, which began in a mobile form by owner Malia Saddiq, and later expanded into a full retail store at 4547 California Ave SW is closing June 12. A victim of the effects of the pandemic and rising costs the store is selling all fixtures and her more recent effort, "in the Heart" a speakeasy style bar with an entrance on the alley will close too. all glass ware and more is for sale. She made the emotional announcement on Instagram A "last hurrah" party is scheduled for June 12 from 11am to 9pm. The public is urged to stop in and "Help us out by shopping, drinking and eating everything"
SEATTLE, WA
popville.com

“Below Deck in DC?”

“Spotted at the Georgetown waterfront this morning (Saturday)! I asked the people on deck if the show was being filmed here and he said he couldn’t confirm or deny!”. Vibrant New Metro-Accessible Apartments at The Remy. PoP Sponsor Today at 1:15pm. Vibrant new metro-accessible apartments: 2-bedrooms from the $2,400s...
GEORGETOWN, DC
WUSA9

Check out these outdoor movies all summer long in the DMV

WASHINGTON — Summertime in and around the District means the return of outdoor movies for free! From drive-ins in Southeast D.C. to waterfront watching at National Harbor, the options are endless. DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA. Wednesday, June 1: Space Jam. Wednesday, June 8: The Princess Bride. Where: 227 Harry Thomas...
WASHINGTON, DC
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Fishy finds

While on a walk along the Edmonds waterfront Sunday afternoon, photographer Julia Wiese happened upon a fisherman who had just reeled in a spotted ratfish. “Ratfish are typically found at lower depths in the eastern Pacific waters but do go into shallower waters in the spring, ” she noted. “Fun facts: They get their name from their rat-like tail and they are distantly related to sharks and rays.”
EDMONDS, WA
popville.com

Notes from your Neighbors

It’s true I did not see a copy of Middlesex, well judge for yourself:. Ed. Note: Little Free Library located near Oyster-Adams Bilingual School. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser.
WASHINGTON, DC
urbnlivn.com

Retro Olympic Manor midcentury with panoramic water, mountain views

Built in 1957, 9327 23rd Ave. NW is a five-bedroom home in northwest Seattle’s Olympic Manor neighborhood. Among many noteworthy features and design elements, the 3,210-square-foot home is defined by its sweeping views of Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains—from nearly every room on the main floor. Oversized windows along the upper floor’s west-facing side bring the Pacific Northwest’s unmistakable landscapes up close.
seattlemet.com

The Modern Apartment Building Is Ridiculous

Oh, life before 2020. Back then people used to work in communal offices with kombucha on tap, happy to hot desk next to—and sometimes even live with—strangers. We all know what happened next: WeWork, the pioneers of coworking, teetered on the edge of bankruptcy. Then Covid ushered in the work-from-home era.
SEATTLE, WA
KJR 95.7 The Jet

KJR 95.7 The Jet

Seattle, WA
5K+
Followers
751
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle's Feel Good Variety of the 80's and More

 https://957thejet.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy