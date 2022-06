SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — Awareness of culture and context are important in any classroom, but they particularly need to be assessed by music educators who might consider incorporating anything from Beethoven to Beyonce in their programming. Faculty-student research projects at Slippery Rock University are examining the social and emotional aspects of music education, as well as the differences between types of school districts for which programming is implemented.

