It's still extremely early in the offseason, so take this for what it's worth, but the 49ers secondary looks considerably better than it did in 2021. Last Tuesday when the 49ers practiced for the first time this offseason in front of the media, Trey Lance completed 18 of 21 passes -- excellent for him, not for the defense. But it was mostly 7-on-7 -- meaning no pass rush -- and Lance completed zero long passes, and 13 of his completions went to tight ends and running backs.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO