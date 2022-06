If the best things in life are free, then some of the best parts of life in Wisconsin will be even better this weekend. That’s because on this Saturday and Sunday, June 4th and 5th, there’s no charge to enjoy any of Wisconsin’s 49 state parks, 15 state forests and 44 state trails that usually require an admission fee or sticker. You won’t even need a fishing license to try your luck on any of Wisconsin’s 84,000 miles of rivers and streams and roughly 15,000 lakes.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO