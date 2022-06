Meridian's softball team has been a bit Jekyll-and-Hyde at times this season. Unfortunately for the Mustangs, the latter showed up on Friday. Meridian struggled to make plays in the field or get hits in key situations, as Clare dispatched the host Mustangs 9-1 in a Division 3 district semifinal. Meridian ends at 24-11, while the Pioneers went on to lose the district final 9-8 to Beaverton in eight innings.

CLARE, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO