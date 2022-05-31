ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Carolina Hurricanes send goaltenders Pyotr Kochetkov, Jack LaFontaine to AHL

By Gavin Lee
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FuCzV_0fvtohzn00
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov was surprisingly pressed into action during the team's postseason run. James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

For most of the Carolina Hurricanes, the season is over and they now face months of disappointment before getting another chance to chase a championship. Not so for at least two members of the team, as Pyotr Kochetkov and Jack LaFontaine have both been sent to the AHL’s Chicago Wolves.

Kochetkov, 22, likely didn’t think he’d be appearing in more playoff games than regular-season contests in his first NHL campaign, but that’s exactly what happened. The young netminder was forced into the crease on four occasions these playoffs, including Games 6 and 7 against the New York Rangers. While he struggled in those appearances, it’s hard to blame someone who had just three games of NHL experience and 15 games of AHL experience to this point.

A second-round selection in 2019, there’s still huge upside in the Russian goaltender, and he showed it with the Wolves this year. In the AHL, Kochetkov went 13-1-1 with a .921 save percentage.

LaFontaine, meanwhile, was pulled right out of college hockey this season when the Hurricanes were struggling to find healthy goaltenders. The 24-year-old started the year with the University of Minnesota (even serving as captain), before signing his entry-level contract in early January. He appeared in two NHL games, 13 AHL games and even two ECHL games, posting better numbers as the competition decreased. The third-round pick didn’t appear in the playoffs but was needed as the emergency goaltender with Frederik Andersen’s status unclear.

Now, the two goaltenders will re-join a Wolves team that is set to take on the Stockton Heat in the Western Conference Finals. The series kicks off on Friday, and it will be interesting to see if either one sees any action. To this point, the Wolves have gone with Alex Lyon in the playoffs, who has a .926 save percentage in seven games — winning six of them to cruise through two rounds.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin changes representation ahead of potential extension negotiations

One of the biggest items on Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman’s checklist this offseason is a potential contract extension with captain Dylan Larkin. The 25-year-old center is signed through 2022-23 and would become an unrestricted free agent next offseason if a deal isn’t reached. It seemed as though Yzerman and the Red Wings front office would be negotiating that extension with KO Sports, but Max Bultman of The Athletic reported Wednesday night that Larkin has changed representation. He’s now with CAA, represented by Matt Williams and NHL super-agent Pat Brisson.
DETROIT, MI
Pro Hockey Rumors

Wild not expected to sign 2018 first-round pick Filip Johansson

Though it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise with the deadline set for Wednesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic confirmed that the Minnesota Wild are not going to sign Filip Johnasson. The 2018 first-round pick will become an unrestricted free agent, and the Wild will receive a compensatory pick in this year’s draft, which will be 56th overall.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
State
Minnesota State
City
Raleigh, NC
Local
Illinois Sports
Raleigh, NC
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
The Spun

UNC Is Reportedly Pursuing A Big-Time Transfer

Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels are reportedly pursuing Northwestern transfer Pete Nance ahead of the 2022-23 season, per On3 Sports. Nance, the son of former NBA All-Star Larry Nance and younger brother of current NBA player Larry Nance Jr., withdrew his name from the 2022 NBA Draft after testing the waters this offseason — making him eligible to return for another collegiate season.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen heading overseas for 2022-23 season

Despite currently serving as the backup for the Edmonton Oilers and even seeing game action in Game 1 of the second round, there appears to already be some clarity on goalie Mikko Koskinen’s future for next season. Former NHL head coach Bob Hartley spoke Friday, saying that Koskinen has already accepted an offer to play for HC Lugano in the Swiss National League next season.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frederik Andersen
Person
Pyotr Kochetkov
Person
Alex Lyon
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: Barry Trotz to take time deciding on next job

Barry Trotz, a coach widely regarded to be among the best in hockey, is currently on the open market and entertaining offers for his next job. He has a multitude of suitors, and fans of the teams actively courting him could not be blamed for being nervous about his upcoming decision. His choice could be one that can reverse the fortunes of a franchise, and his hire will likely set the tone of the offseason for whatever team he joins. But according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, we may have to wait a bit for that choice to actually come.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canes facing big decision in net as Frederik Andersen nears return

The Carolina Hurricanes are two wins away from the Eastern Conference Final, and they have gotten there in large part thanks to the heroics of backup goaltender Antti Raanta. Raanta took the starter’s crease in Carolina after regular starter Frederik Andersen suffered a major injury, and hasn’t looked back. In these playoffs, Raanta has a .939 save percentage and a 1.86 goals-against-average, two elite marks. But now a month removed from the initial injury to Andersen, it seems that the Hurricanes’ goaltending situation is about to become uncertain once again, albeit for different reasons.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian
Pro Hockey Rumors

Stars defenseman John Klingberg hoping to remain with team

As things currently stand, Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg is arguably the best defenseman set to be available in this summer’s free agent market. But according to Klingberg, he hopes he doesn’t get there. In Tuesday’s season-ending meeting with the media, Klingberg, who has been the subject of many trade rumors in the past, emphasized his desire to remain in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Pro Hockey Rumors

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone to undergo back surgery

After previously indicating that surgery was the most likely outcome, the Vegas Golden Knights have confirmed through a spokesperson that captain Mark Stone will undergo a procedure on his back on Thursday, according to Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun. On Monday, general manager Kelly McCrimmon said that the team still expects Stone to be ready for training camp next season. No timeline has been updated today.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Pro Hockey Rumors

2022 Jack Adams finalists announced

The NHL continues to release the finalists for their major regular season award, this time naming the three men that are in contention for the Jack Adams Award, presented to the coach who has “contributed the most to his team’s success” and voted on by the NHL Broadcasters Association. Last year’s winner was Rod Brind’Amour of the Carolina Hurricanes, but we’ll have a new name engraved this season.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy