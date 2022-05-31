Congressional candidate Tina Cannon predicted hyper-inflation in 2020 – Cache Valley Daily

Darvel N. Garn returned home to his sweetheart, Bonnie, on May 30, 2022 at the age of 91. He was born December 12, 1930 to Oleen and Erma Nielson Garn. The oldest of two boys, Darvel and Clive, were raised in Fielding, Utah. Darvel graduated from Bear River High School and attended Utah State University while waiting for Bonnie to graduate from Bear River High a year later. Darvel and Bonnie were married June 9, 1950 in the Logan LDS Temple, and spent 53 years together until her passing April 18, 2003. Together they raised their family of four in Fielding and operated the family farm and ranch. Alongside the hard work of the farm, they enjoyed family fun in Yellowstone Park, hunting and water skiing at Bear Lake. Later in life, Darvel and Bonnie enjoyed spending winters in St. George, Utah with family and friends. They loved their children deeply and spoiled their posterity greatly.

FIELDING, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO