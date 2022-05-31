ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, UT

Congressional candidate Tina Cannon predicted hyper-inflation in 2020 – Cache Valley Daily

kvnutalk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGAN COUNTY – Congressional candidate Tina Cannon hates to say “I told you so,” but she did. With the cost of everything skyrocketing, including five-dollar gasoline on the horizon, Cannon can only say that she predicted hyper-inflation when the voters of Utah’s 1st Congressional District sent Blake Moore to Congress in...

kvnutalk.com

Comments / 0

Related
kvnutalk

Helen Hanks Dastrup – Cache Valley Daily

November 27, 1928 – May 26, 2022 (age 93) Helen Hanks Dastrup passed away peacefully at the age of 93 at her Autumn Care residence in Hyde Park, Utah on May 26th, 2022. Helen was born November 27, 1928, in Burley, Idaho to Augustin (Gus) and Olive Jane Abrams Hanks.
HYDE PARK, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Washington State
City
Mountain Green, UT
City
Washington, UT
County
Morgan County, UT
Utah State
Utah Elections
Morgan County, UT
Government
State
Utah State
kvnutalk

EV’s are on the rise in Cache Valley – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN – With gas prices getting higher and higher and social pressure being applied to the energy industry there are more electric vehicles, or EV’s, and hybrids being seen on Cache Valley roads and highways. At the end of 2019, Paul Anderson, a resident in Tremonton, bought a...
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Wilda Irene (Rhodes) Hege – Cache Valley Daily

Wilda Irene (Rhodes) Hege died May 29, 2022, at the age of 79 years, 11 months, and 12 days. She was born June 17, 1942 in Columbiana, Ohio to Mark and Ina (VanPelt) Rhodes. She married P. Harold Hege on October 17, 1964. They lived in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Ohio, various mission points, and, for the last year and a half, in Tremonton, Utah. She is a member of the Riverside Mennonite Church, Kenton, Ohio.
TREMONTON, UT
kvnutalk

Darvel N. Garn – Cache Valley Daily

Darvel N. Garn returned home to his sweetheart, Bonnie, on May 30, 2022 at the age of 91. He was born December 12, 1930 to Oleen and Erma Nielson Garn. The oldest of two boys, Darvel and Clive, were raised in Fielding, Utah. Darvel graduated from Bear River High School and attended Utah State University while waiting for Bonnie to graduate from Bear River High a year later. Darvel and Bonnie were married June 9, 1950 in the Logan LDS Temple, and spent 53 years together until her passing April 18, 2003. Together they raised their family of four in Fielding and operated the family farm and ranch. Alongside the hard work of the farm, they enjoyed family fun in Yellowstone Park, hunting and water skiing at Bear Lake. Later in life, Darvel and Bonnie enjoyed spending winters in St. George, Utah with family and friends. They loved their children deeply and spoiled their posterity greatly.
FIELDING, UT
kvnutalk

Edesa Zaugg Anderson – Cache Valley Daily

May 13, 1931 – May 30, 2022 (age 91) Edesa Zaugg Anderson, 91 returned to her heavenly home on Monday, May 30, 2022 at her residence in Logan, Utah. Edesa was born in La Grande, Oregon on May 13, 1931. She was the daughter of Ernest Frederick Zaugg and Ethal Wanda Mathews Zaugg, and the second of eight children.
LOGAN, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bishop
Person
Blake Moore
Person
Joe Biden
kvnutalk

Josephine Garcia – Cache Valley Daily

March 19, 1943 – May 25, 2022 (age 79) Josephine Garcia, 79, passed away May 25th, 2022 in Logan, Utah. She joins her late husband of 47 years whom passed in 2019. Josephine was born March 19, 1943 in Ozona, Texas to the late Hilario and Genaveva Gonzalez. She was the 3rd oldest in the family of 7 children.
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Rosa Alpina Mendoza Villalobos – Cache Valley Daily

March 15, 1931 – May 23, 2022 (age 91) Rosa Alpina Mendoza Villalobos, age 91, returned to her Savior and Heavenly parents on Monday, May 23, 2022. Rosa was born in 1931 to Francisca Mendoza and Victoriano Portillo Iraheta in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador. She was the youngest of their three children. Rosa enjoyed socializing within her community and helping others in need. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Jack David Payton – Cache Valley Daily

Our loving husband, dad, grandpa and great grandpa, Jack David Payton passed away peacefully on May 25, 2022 surrounded by his family. Jack was born on July 27, 1945 in Ogden Utah to Jack David and Marvela Rutherford Payton. After completing his education, he joined the US Navy where he completed 20 years of service, where he enjoyed traveling around the world while serving his country. Jack married his sweetheart, Darlene Bouck and spent 25 years happily married. He enjoyed building and collecting trains. He also enjoyed fishing. He was extremely proud to be a Navy Veteran. He proudly wore his Navy hat. Jack loved spending time with his family and grandchildren and his four legged kids.
OGDEN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy