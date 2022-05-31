You Can Grab a Giant Inflatable Waterslide At Costco Right Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’ll be honest: Cleaning supplies aren’t typically the most aesthetically-pleasing or exciting items in my home. Sure, a robot vacuum is cool and the convenience of cleaning concentrates keeps the organization of my small space in order, but not every gizmo and gadget can be kept contained in a cabinet. As a result, when it comes to cleaning tools that are left out for anyone to see, I’ll admit I’m a little mindful about what they look like. Of course, I want them to work well, but it doesn’t hurt if they blend seamlessly into the decor, too. Fortunately, there are brands who follow a similar train of thought from hand sanitizer dispensers to, yes, bathroom cleaning supplies. Staff, the brand that created the stylish toilet plunger I love, is all about fashion and function. Even more exciting: They just launched The Toilet Brush, another quality cleaning tool with a whole lot of personality.

