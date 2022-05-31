Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas celebrate son Dylan's college graduation

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are proud parents as their son, Dylan Douglas, has graduated from college.

The famous pair, who married in November 2000, each took to Instagram over the Memorial Day weekend to celebrate Dylan's graduation day at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.

Zeta-Jones, 52, shared a photo of her embracing Dylan, 21, while he's wearing a cap and gown. "Graduation congratulations to my boy, my pride, my joy, Dylan," she wrote in the caption. "I am inexplicably proud of you and I love you beyond words."

Douglas, 77, also shared a photos of him alongside Dylan, who is holding his diploma as they pose for the camera. "One proud Dad! Congratulations Dylan! Well done!" he wrote in the caption.

Zeta-Jones and Douglas' daughter, Carys Douglas, also shared a photo with her brother from the big day. "I am so proud of you!" she wrote in the now-expired Instagram Stories post.

In addition to sharing Dylan and Carys with Zeta-Jones, Douglas is also dad to Cameron Douglas, an actor, whom he shares with ex-wife Diandra Luker.