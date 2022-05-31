ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Gas Prices Are Now Higher Than Federal Minimum Wage

By Dawn Allcot
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TqdWs_0fvtnzbQ00

The national average gas price hit $4.62 per gallon for the last day of May, up above even Memorial Day weekend prices. But some states are being hit harder by gas prices than others. In California, for example, a gallon of gas at some stations now costs more than the federal minimum wage of $7.25 .

See: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. Thriving
Find: How Much Cash You Need Stashed if a National Emergency Happens

Fortunately, California’s minimum wage is nearly double that of the federal minimum. Entry level hourly workers in California earn at least $14 an hour. But that $14 isn’t going as far as it used to when it comes to filling their gas tanks, either.

Where Is the Most Expensive Gas in California?

GasBuddy’s Patrick De Haan told CBS News that nine gas stations in California charge more than $7.25 per gallon. These stations are Chevron, Mobil, Shell and one Valero in the cities of Los Angeles, Lee Vining, Bridgeport, Menlo Park and Shoshone. The Chevron at 901 N. Alameda Street in Los Angeles boasts the dubious distinction of the highest gas price in the country, with regular unleaded going for $8.05 per gallon.

Why Is Gas in California So Expensive?

The average price in California right now is $6.16, which is currently the highest in the country. California residents pay higher taxes on gas than those in other states, which goes toward infrastructure, sustainability and other costs.

But the state also suffers from what University of California economist Severin Borenstein dubbed the “mystery gasoline surcharge.” California has high property taxes, land is expensive, and the cost-of-living there is 39% higher than the average U.S. city, according to data published by RentCafe.com from the 2021 Cost-of-Living Index.

Explore: As Gas Prices Rise, Costco & Sam’s Club Membership Costs Are Covered Just by Filling Up
Rising Gas Prices: The True Cost of Going Electric

While these factors all contribute to more expensive gas, Borenstein has asserted unidentifiable factors also drive costs up in California. Branded stations, like those on the list of the priciest stations, can charge a premium — and in California, that premium seems to be higher than in other states .

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : California Gas Prices Are Now Higher Than Federal Minimum Wage

Comments / 596

Robert
3d ago

So when Trump made the comment of gas prices hitting $9.00 a gallon the liberal fact checkers went ballistic but at $8.05 he wasn't that far off now was he.

Reply(87)
340
The Truth Teller!
3d ago

Gas has gotten a lot easier and more affordable for me recently...  I just look for Biden, Harris, or Sanders bumper stickers and syphon my REPARATIONS right from their tank. And unlike other reparations movements I get my REPARATIONS directly from those responsible!!  🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂

Reply(77)
187
entertained
3d ago

oh you have to love Bidens America.... gas affects price of everything wait until you can't afford your delivery services!

Reply(16)
156
Related
Boston

Here’s why gas prices keep getting higher and higher — and when they may come down

Everything from the war in Ukraine to the politics behind oil prices could be to blame for high pump price tags. If you’ve filled up your tank in recent weeks, it’s possible you winced at the total bill. That’s because gas prices are through the roof — both regular unleaded and diesel fuels are at the highest-ever recorded average price in Massachusetts, according to AAA.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Bridgeport, CA
City
Lee Vining, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Traffic
City
Menlo Park, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Stations#Infrastructure#S Club#Cbs News#Chevron#Mobil#Shell#Univers
Fast Company

This map of gas prices shows which states are paying the highest and lowest at the pump

The national average for a gallon of gasoline has now hit $4.58 as of May 19, according to the AAA. That’s up nearly 10% over just the last month, and up a whopping $1.43 per gallon from last year. While there are myriad factors that factor into gas price rises, the AAA says the spiking prices are primarily due to the increasing price of crude oil, which is now at $110 a barrel.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Gas Price
BGR.com

$2,500 stimulus payments available to help some Americans pay rent

The stimulus checks keep flowing — sort of. In the absence of any more such handouts from the federal government, states and cities have taken a piecemeal, ad hoc approach to try and keep all this going on a local level. It’s why, for example, Californians might be getting money to offset high gas prices soon. And why Biden himself wants to pivot from stimulus checks to a different kind of stimulus (student loan debt relief). Meanwhile, Hawaii has a stimulus-style program of its own, to help people with soaring rent payments.
HAWAII STATE
CBS News

Remains of California woman missing since December found near forest lake

The skeletal remains of a 37-year-old woman missing since December have been discovered near Lake Shaver in California's Sierra National Forest, authorities said. Samantha Tomlinson, of Fresno, was reported missing on December 3, 2021, after she did not return from a shopping trip, CBS Sacramento reported. Crews began searching for...
FRESNO, CA
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
154K+
Followers
11K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy