GO in the Know: Biden Meets About Inflation, Home Prices Soar & Top Financial News for May 31

By Gary Dudak
 3 days ago
Welcome back from the long weekend, folks. We hope you had plenty of relaxing time with family and friends, and took moments to reflect, remember and recharge your batteries. Here are the top financial stories of the day.

The Big Lead: Biden Meeting With Fed Chair To Address Inflation

After outlining a three-part plan to address inflation, all eyes are on the Tuesday meeting between President Joe Biden and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to determine the next steps in taming inflation rates that have reached 40-year highs.

Economy Spotlight: Home Prices

Home prices continued to increase across the U.S. in March, despite also-increasing mortgage rates. Tampa recorded the highest year-over-year price increase, but a couple other big cities were not far behind.

Well That’s Interesting: Costco & Sam’s Club Memberships Are Worth It Just for Gas

Are the gas savings worth the price of memberships at places like Costco, Sam’s Club or BJ’s Wholesale? According to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at the popular gas search engine GasBuddy, the answer is a definite yes.

Bonus: Expert Tips for Protecting Your Identity

Cybercrime expert John Wilson points to six preventative measures you can take to protect your identity from criminals and scammers, including creating an online Social Security account.

