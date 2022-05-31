ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRIS 6 News social media platforms to observe 21 minutes of silence

By Ana Tamez
 3 days ago
KRIS 6 News, along with newsrooms statewide such as the Dallas Morning News, The Texas Tribune, NBC DFW Channel 5, KSAT 12 and others are observing 21 minutes of silence on social media platforms beginning at noon to commemorate the 21 lives lost in last week's Uvalde mass shooting.

The public is welcome to participate.

Nineteen students and two teachers died in the attack. Their names were:

Makenna Lee Elrod Layla Salazar
Jackie Casares Eva Mireles
Alithia Ramirez Amerie Jo Garza
Maranda Mathis Irma Garcia
Nevaeh Bravo Xavier Lopez
Tess Marie Mata Eliahna 'Ellie' Amyah Garcia
Eliahna A. Torres Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez
Uziyah Garcia Maite Yuleana Rodriguez
Jailah Nicole Silguero Alexandra 'Lexi' Aniyah Rubio
Rojelio Torres Jayce Carmelo Luevanos
Jose Manuel Flores Jr.

KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

