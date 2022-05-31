KRIS 6 News social media platforms to observe 21 minutes of silence
KRIS 6 News, along with newsrooms statewide such as the Dallas Morning News, The Texas Tribune, NBC DFW Channel 5, KSAT 12 and others are observing 21 minutes of silence on social media platforms beginning at noon to commemorate the 21 lives lost in last week's Uvalde mass shooting.
The public is welcome to participate.
Nineteen students and two teachers died in the attack. Their names were:
|Makenna Lee Elrod
|Layla Salazar
|Jackie Casares
|Eva Mireles
|Alithia Ramirez
|Amerie Jo Garza
|Maranda Mathis
|Irma Garcia
|Nevaeh Bravo
|Xavier Lopez
|Tess Marie Mata
|Eliahna 'Ellie' Amyah Garcia
|Eliahna A. Torres
|Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez
|Uziyah Garcia
|Maite Yuleana Rodriguez
|Jailah Nicole Silguero
|Alexandra 'Lexi' Aniyah Rubio
|Rojelio Torres
|Jayce Carmelo Luevanos
|Jose Manuel Flores Jr.
