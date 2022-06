Ford Thunderbird (or the T-bird) was announced for the first time in 1953 as a direct competitor to the just launched – at that time - Chevrolet Corvette. In just a year it went from an idea to a prototype and was unveiled to the public during the 1954 Detroit Auto Show. Sales started shortly after for the 1955 model year. The Thunderbird was produced without interruption for ten generations - from 1955 to 1997, then discontinued until it was brought back to life in 2002. However, the eleventh generation was produced only for 3 years, so in 2005 the name was discontinued again.

