Here's The Best Vegetarian Restaurant In Florida

By Zuri Anderson
 2 days ago
In the last few decades, there have been more and more vegetarian restaurants popping up around the United States. Not only are these dedicated eateries great for those who swear off meat, but it's also nice for those needing a break from burgers, chicken, and more.

If you've been on the hunt for meat-free meals, look no further than LoveFood . The website pinpointed the best ones in every state, including Florida.

Writers picked Full Bloom Vegan to represent the Sunshine State!

Here's why they chose this restaurant:

"Full Bloom is an elegant and elevated spot in Florida's swanky Miami Beach. The vegan, fine-dining restaurant serves imaginative plates bursting with colour, from Patacones with Korean BBQ jackfruit and kimchi to Perciatelli Alla Boscaiola made with roasted oyster mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, lentil cream, parmesan cheese shiitake bacon & fresh oregano. Diners wax lyrical about the 'creative' menu options and the courteous staff. Here, fried yuca is topped with watermelon 'tuna', fresh truffles and microgreens. Delicious."

Taking a closer look at the menu, you can order entrees like roasted chickpea tenderloin, Caribbean curry, tailgate (beyond) burger, and much more.

You can find Full Bloom Vegan at 1670 James Ave. in Miami Beach. They're available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Click HERE to check out LoveFood 's full list.

