What time does the Platinum Jubilee concert start and how can I watch it?

By Tom Murray
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee takes place this weekend, marking the British monarch’s 70th year on the throne.

As part of the weekend-long celebrations, the BBC is holding a Platinum Party At The Palace concert, which will see a range of high-profile musicians and bands perform.

Twenty-two thousand people will attend the event, including 10,000 members of the public who won tickets in the public ballot, which closed on 23 March. Over 7,500 tickets were designated for key workers, members of the armed forces, volunteers, and charities.

Read on for all the details on how and when to watch the concert in full.

When and where is the Platinum Party at the Palace?

The Platinum Party At The Palace is set to take place at the Queen’s London home, Buckingham Palace, on Saturday 4 June.

According to the Jubilee’s official website, the Platinum Party’s design consists of three stages, linked by walkways, “which create a 360-degree experience in front of Buckingham Palace and The Queen Victoria Memorial”. There will also be 70 illuminated columns, each representing a year of the Queen’s reign.

According to Sky News, the open-air concert will begin at 8 pm and last two and a half hours with members of the royal family arriving at 7.4 pm.

How to watch

For those who were unable to get tickets in the limited ballot, the concert is being broadcast live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Radio 2.

Charlotte Moore, the BBC’s Chief Content Officer, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to be bringing the nation together for this incredible, once-in-a-lifetime event, broadcast live across the BBC with an amazing star-studded line up of performers to celebrate The Queen’s momentous 70 years on the throne.”

Who is performing?

The concert will be hosted by Kirsty Young and Roman Kemp.

The event will be opened by Queen, with guitarist Brian May saying: “Twenty years after playing the Queen’s glorious Golden Jubilee we’re very happy to be invited again.

“Then there was a moment when I wondered... after Buckingham Palace roof where can you go? Well... you will see!”

Closing the show will be Diana Ross with what is her first UK live performance in 15 years. Ross said in a statement: “I have had the honour of meeting The Queen many times throughout my life, including when I was with my family. Her Majesty has and continues to be such an incredible inspiration to so many across the world and I was absolutely delighted to receive an invitation to perform on such a momentous and historic occasion.”

Sir David Attenborough , Emma Raducanu, David Beckham , Stephen Fry , Dame Julie Andrews, The Royal Ballet and Paralympian swimmer Ellie Simmonds will all make appearances.

Alicia Keys , Nile Rodgers and Andrea Bocelli will all be performing, along with Duran Duran, composer Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel and Elbow, as well as the UK’s Eurovision competitor Sam Ryder.

See all the line-up details here.

The Independent

The Independent

