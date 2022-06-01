Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: What we saw in the new trailer

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are the upcoming next monster-catching games that will see players transported to a new region with new and returning Pokémon on the Nintendo Switch .

Pokémon has traditionally released new generations of games as two separate titles, starting with Red and Blue , each with its own exclusive monsters, when the franchise first launched in 1996. Scarlet and Violet look to continue that trend after the standalone Pokémon Legends: Arceus .

Now, the Pokémon Company has announced that a new trailer will be arriving in June to show off new features players can expect in the next instalment.

At the end of the first announcement trailer , we got a look at the three Pokémon that players can choose between at the start of their adventure: Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly, the grass, fire and water type, respectively.

Find out how to watch the latest trailer and what time it starts in the UK by reading the rest of the article below.

How to watch the ‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’ trailer in June 2022

In the new trailer, we get a much better look at the new region that Scarlet and Violet will be set, with two new professors, Sada and Turo.

It’s also confirmed that the game will have multiplayer functionality enabled, meaning that up to four friends will be able to explore and catch Pokémon together.

A few new Pokémon caught our eye, but perhaps the biggest takeaway is that there is now a new creature called “Lechonk”, a pig-like Pokémon that has already garnered some strong reactions online.

The game also received an official release date and two new legendary Pokémon that will appear on each box respectively: Koraidon and Miraidon.

The game also received a confirmed release date: Friday 18 November 2022, which is in line with what we predicted a few months ago .

