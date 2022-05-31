ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xbox Game Pass’s June 2022 list includes Assassin’s Creed Origins and For Honor

By Jasper Pickering
 2 days ago

Xbox Game Pass is always remarkable value for gamers looking to try hundreds of new titles at a nominal monthly price. Flagship titles such as Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 have been included but every month new titles are added, meaning that there is always something new to play.

Starting at just £7.99 a month for Xbox, PC or Cloud Gaming, the Game Pass service works like a subscription where players can download as many titles as they can fit on their hard drive at no extra cost and can even give players access to cloud gaming features .

If you’re hoping to play games across a multitude of devices then Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which costs £10.99 a month, is your best bet. The service is also bundled with Xbox Live Gold for online multiplayer gaming, and also includes access to EA Play, giving subscribers even more titles to choose from.

With that, Xbox operates a revolving door when it comes to games being added to the service. When more titles arrive, plenty tend to leave, so it’s important to get these games when you can.

If you want to find out which titles have been added to Game Pass in June 2022, then keep reading the rest of the article below.

Games coming to Xbox Game Pass 1 June 2022

  • For Honor: Marching Fire Edition: £24.99 , Xbox.com (Cloud, console and PC)

Games coming to Xbox Game Pass 2 June 2022

  • Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection: £32.99, Xbox.com (Console and PC)

Games coming to Xbox Game Pass 7 June 2022

