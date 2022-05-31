Cause of Salt Lake City apartment fire released

Officials said an exploding oxygen cylinder was the cause of Monday's early morning Salt Lake City apartment fire that killed one person and injured five others, including three firefighters.

According to the Salt Lake City Fire Department, "personal smoking materials" were too close to the cylinder, sparking the explosion.

Witnesses told FOX 13 News they had heard an explosion moments before flames engulfed the Silverado Apartments on 243 South and 300 East at around 2 a.m.

"It sounded like an atomic bomb. I thought it was the end of the world myself, but I looked out the window and I saw nothing but orange," said resident Sam Cottrell.

"I heard this blast that was probably one of the loudest things I've been in proximity of," recalled neighbor David Peterson.. "I would say it didn't hurt my ears, but it frightened me beyond belief."

All of the building's thirteen units were destroyed , leaving residents to search for shelter.