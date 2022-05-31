Stranger Things: Producer responds to fan theories about Will’s sexuality

Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy has addressed theories about Will’s sexuality.

Many fans have suggested that the latest season has hinted toward Will, played by Noah Schnapp , being queer and perhaps having romantic feelings toward Mike ( Finn Wolfhard ).

In the third season, during a game of Dungeon & Dragons , Will and Mike get into a fight about their friendship and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), which ends with Mike yelling at Will: “It’s not my fault you don’t like girls!”

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the scene, Levy explained that Mike was referring more to the difference in stages of pubescent development between the two, clarifying: “It’s not specific to sexual orientation or anything.”

However, when directly questioned about Will’s sexuality, he said: “Without getting into where we go later in season four [Volume II], I guess I’ll just say that there aren’t many accidents on Stranger Things .

“There is clear intention and strategy and real thought given to each and every character,” Levy continued. “So, if you came away from Volume I feeling those bread crumbs of plot and character, it’s probably no accident.”

This comes after Schnapp and Brown criticised the need to “label” Will’s sexuality , with Brown suggesting that “it’s 2022 and we don’t have to label things”. Wolfhard also spoke out about Will’s “love” for Mike, saying that it is “ a really beautiful thing ”.

