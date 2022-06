On May 11 in Bohoduhiv Rayon of the Kharkiv region (East Ukraine), a Russian pilot attacked a John Deere 8335 tractor and its operator as he was cultivating a field. The tractor was the property of the Astarta-Kyiv agricultural company. The operator, who works for Astarta-Kyiv, survived but was badly injured. Sadly, he succumbed to his injuries on May 20.

ACCIDENTS ・ 17 DAYS AGO