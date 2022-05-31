ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 5-EU agrees gradual Russian oil embargo, gives Hungary exemptions

 3 days ago

* Embargo aims to hit Russian ability to finance war. * Ban gives carveout to Hungary, Slovakia, Czech Republic. * Countries split on more EU sanctions targeting Russian gas. * Leaders explore ways to mitigate soaring energy prices

Agriculture Online

Egypt stands to receive $600 mln in wheat import, silo funding from World Bank, EU

CAIRO, June 2 (Reuters) - Egypt stands to access more than $600 million from the World Bank and the European Union to improve its wheat silo system and support government wheat purchases as it struggles with the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
WORLD
Olaf Scholz
Emmanuel Macron
Agriculture Online

Ukraine seeks UN-backed mission to export grain shipments through Black Sea

KYIV, June 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine is working with international partners to create a United Nations-backed mission to restore Black Sea shipping routes and export Ukrainian farm produce, foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Thursday. Russia has captured some of Ukraine's biggest seaports and its navy controls major transport...
INDUSTRY
China asks for urgent meeting with US in Singapore with SECDEF Austin: Reports

The Chinese government has requested a meeting in Singapore next week with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin according to multiple media reports. On Friday, Foreign Policy reporter Jake Detsch tweeted, "NEW: China's military...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Iran threatens US after dodging nuclear inspectors

An Iranian official vowed on Friday that the country will provide an "immediate response" to the U.S. or any European countries who take official action against Iran through the United Nation's nuclear inspection organization International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
U.S. POLITICS
Agriculture Online

Egypt procures 3.38 mln tonnes of local wheat in harvest so far - document

CAIRO, June 1 (Reuters) - Egypt has procured 3.38 million tonnes of local wheat during the harvest season so far, a document issued by the National Food Safety Authority and seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday.
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for June 8-15

June 3 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for June 8-15, the agriculture ministry said. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) June 8-15 - tax 129.2 76.5 78.7 - indicative price 383.4 294.3 297.5 June 1-7 - tax 121.2 76.5 73.9 - indicative price 373.2 294.3 290.7 May 25-31 - tax 110.5 76.5 76.5 - indicative price 357.9 294.3 294.3 May 18-24 - tax 111.9 76.5 77.3 - indicative price 359.9 294.3 295.5 May 13-17 - tax 114.3 74.1 77.0 - indicative price 363.4 290.9 295.0 May 6-12 - tax 120.1 73.5 58.3 - indicative price 371.6 290.0 268.4 April 27-May 5 - tax 119.1 73.3 54.9 - indicative price 370.2 289.8 263.5 April 20-26 - tax 110.7 76.0 66.1 - indicative price 358.2 293.6 279.5 April 13-19 - tax 101.4 75.4 70.6 - indicative price 344.9 292.8 285.9 April 6-12 - tax 96.1 75.4 65.8 - indicative price 337.3 292.8 279.0 March 30-April 5 - tax 87.0 75.6 58.3 - indicative price 324.3 293.1 268.3 March 23-29 - tax 86.4 79.6 53.2 - indicative price 323.5 298.8 261.1 March 16-22 - tax 86.3 77.4 54.1 - indicative price 323.3 295.7 262.3 Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports in June 2021 as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The Agriculture Ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters)
AGRICULTURE
Finland
Economy
Europe
Energy Industry
Oil Prices
Poland
Industry
Hungary
Germany
Netherlands
Russia
Agriculture Online

Malaysia to maintain status quo on biodiesel mandate

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 (Reuters) - Malaysia's commodities ministry on Thursday said it remains committed to implementing the nation's biofuel policy and mandate. Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said the ministry will maintain the status quo on Malaysia's biodiesel mandate after Indonesia, the world's largest palm oil producer, lifted an export ban that had constricted global supply for several weeks.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat firms as uncertainty over Black Sea exports linger

BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures recouped losses to edge higher on Thursday, after a sharp decline in the previous session as the market gauged the impact of diplomatic talks to unblock Ukrainian ports; while corn and soybeans ticked lower.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat extends gains on supply concerns; corn, soybeans ease

SINGAPORE, June 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures gained more ground on Friday with the market underpinned by concerns over tightening world supplies and rising prices in key consuming countries. Corn and soybeans slid in early Asian trade.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat continues decline on Ukrainian export talks

CHICAGO, June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell for a second session on Wednesday, selling off on the talks of Russia opening Black Sea shipping channels to Ukrainian grain vessels, though details remain to be negotiated. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat contract fell 46-1/4 cents to $10.41-1/4 a bushel. * The CBOT's most-active wheat contract fell below its 50-day moving average on Tuesday and failed to break above it during Wednesday's session. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery lost 37-1/4 cents to $11.28-1/4 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat futures fell 50-1/2 cents to $11.97 a bushel. * Ukraine's 2022 wheat harvest is likely to drop to 19.2 million tonnes from a record 33 million tonnes in 2021, Ukrainian grain traders' union UGA said, though inhibited exports are seen pushing stocks to record levels. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture in its weekly crop conditions and planting progress report graded 29% of the winter wheat crop in good-to-excellent condition by May 29, and pegged spring wheat planting at 73% complete, versus the 5-year average of 92%. * Egypt's state grains buyer the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) said it was seeking an unspecified amount of wheat in an international purchasing tender. Traders said the lowest free-on-board offer presented at the tender on Wednesday was $438.86 per tonne for Russian wheat. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Lukashenko says ready to discuss possible transit of Ukraine's grain via Belarus

June 3 (Reuters) - Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that Belarus was ready to discuss possible transit of Ukraine's grain via Belarus, local newspaper "Belarus Today" quoted him as saying.
POLITICS
Agriculture Online

Indonesia has issued 160 palm oil export permits for 18 companies - official

JAKARTA, June 2 (Reuters) - The world's top palm oil producer, Indonesia, has issued 160 palm oil export permits for 18 companies as of June 2, Oke Nurwan, a senior trade ministry official said on Thursday. Permits issued so far have covered 179,464 tonnes of shipments, mostly for refined, bleached...
ECONOMY

