UPDATE 5-EU agrees gradual Russian oil embargo, gives Hungary exemptions

CHICAGO, June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell for a second session on Wednesday, selling off on the talks of Russia opening Black Sea shipping channels to Ukrainian grain vessels, though details remain to be negotiated. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat contract fell 46-1/4 cents to $10.41-1/4 a bushel. * The CBOT's most-active wheat contract fell below its 50-day moving average on Tuesday and failed to break above it during Wednesday's session. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery lost 37-1/4 cents to $11.28-1/4 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat futures fell 50-1/2 cents to $11.97 a bushel. * Ukraine's 2022 wheat harvest is likely to drop to 19.2 million tonnes from a record 33 million tonnes in 2021, Ukrainian grain traders' union UGA said, though inhibited exports are seen pushing stocks to record levels. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture in its weekly crop conditions and planting progress report graded 29% of the winter wheat crop in good-to-excellent condition by May 29, and pegged spring wheat planting at 73% complete, versus the 5-year average of 92%. * Egypt's state grains buyer the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) said it was seeking an unspecified amount of wheat in an international purchasing tender. Traders said the lowest free-on-board offer presented at the tender on Wednesday was $438.86 per tonne for Russian wheat. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO