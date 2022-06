The Des Moines International Airport is asking for $1 million from Story County, and $1 million more from local cities, for a new terminal. Des Moines Airport Executive Director Kevin Foley presented the request to the Story County Board of Supervisors at their meeting Tuesday. The expansion would nearly double the current number of gates by 2026 from 12 to 22.

