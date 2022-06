AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A round of heavy storms is likely to track into our area from New Mexico this evening. Storms should begin around 4:00 p.m. in the west and then track into the western Panhandle by 6:00 p.m. The storms will threaten Amarillo in the 8:00 p.m. to...

