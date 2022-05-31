ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Armed and dangerous’ teen turns himself in to police following deadly shooting

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A high school senior accused of killing his aunt’s boyfriend is now behind bars.

Jamari Marable, 17, is now facing felony charges.

Marable surrendered to authorities over the weekend. Police initially said he was considered to be armed and dangerous.

Sandy Springs police say Marable, who also goes by the name “PeeWee,” and his 12-year-old brother live with their aunt in an apartment off Roswell Road.

On May 23, a fight broke out between their aunt and her boyfriend, Jazhae Marshall, 21.

“We believe it was a physical altercation between the deceased Jahaze Marshall and the aunt,” said Sgt. M. H. McGinnis with the Sandy Springs Police Department.

Initial reports indicated that Marable may have fired in self-defense, but detectives collected evidence and conducted interviews before determining that Marshall did not pose a threat to the teen or his brother.

“The reason for the murder charge was because the altercation, as we believe, was completely over,” McGinnis said.

Marable remains behind bars and it’s unclear if he will be given a bond.

A spokesperson for Fulton County Schools confirmed to Channel 2′s Michael Seiden that Marable was a student at North Springs High School, but was not scheduled to graduate.

Marshall’s mother told Seiden that those claims about her son being physical with his girlfriend are false.

She also said she wanted to put a face to this tragedy so that the public understands that her son was a good person.

IN THIS ARTICLE
