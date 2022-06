More people died on Michigan roadways last year than any year since 2005, according to new data released by the Michigan State Police Criminal Justice Information Center. The Michigan State Police announced the rise in traffic deaths in a press release on Friday, explaining the 1,131 fatalities in 2021 marked the most traffic fatalities in Michigan since 1,129 deaths in 2005. The deaths include pedestrians, cyclists and others who may have died during a crash.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO