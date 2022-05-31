ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Researchers successfully preserve human liver for three days outside of the body using machine

By Samuel Lovett
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xKINU_0fvtlDkK00

A damaged human liver has been repaired and preserved in a machine for three days before being successfully transplanted into a patient, researchers say, in what is the first operation of its kind.

It’s hoped the breakthrough development could increase the number of livers available for patients in need of a transplant , allow surgery to be scheduled days in advance and ultimately save lives.

The man who underwent the surgery in May 2021 quickly recovered and did not reject his new liver. He remains healthy one year on.

“I am very grateful for the life-saving organ,” said the man, a cancer patient who had been on a Swiss transplant list.

“Due to my rapidly progressing tumour, I had little chance of getting a liver from the waiting list within a reasonable period of time.”

There is an increasing gap between the demand for liver transplants and the small number of available organs. In the UK, an adult waits an average of 65 days to receive a new liver.

However, as clinical practice is to store donor livers for no more than about 12 hours on ice before transplantation, the number of organs that can be matched to transplant recipients is limited.

Pierre-Alain Clavien, director of the Department of Visceral Surgery and Transplantation at the University Hospital Zurich, and colleagues demonstrated the preservation of a human liver for three days outside of the body using a machine that performs a technique known as ex situ normothermic perfusion.

This is when the organ is supplied with a blood substitute at normal body temperature while outside the body. The machine mimics the human body as accurately as possible to provide ideal conditions for human livers.

According to the study, published in the Nature Biotechnology journal, the team prepared the liver in the machine with various drugs, making it suitable for transplant even though it was originally not approved for the procedure.

The liver was transplanted into the patient, who was suffering from several serious liver conditions, including end-stage liver disease and liver cancer.

The Liver4Life team found that the transplanted organ functioned normally, with minimal injury, as blood flow from internal blood vessels returned. Basic immunosuppressants were only given during the first six weeks after the surgery.

Among other things, connecting the liver to the machine allows it to be treated with antibiotic or hormonal therapies and lengthy laboratory or tissue tests can be carried out without time pressure.

Under normal circumstances, this is not possible because organs can only be stored for 12 hours if they are stored conventionally on ice and in commercially available perfusion machines.

Prof Clavien said: “Our therapy shows that by treating livers in the perfusion machine, it is possible to alleviate the lack of functioning human organs and save lives.”

Mark Tibbitt, professor of macromolecular engineering at ETH Zurich, added: “The interdisciplinary approach to solving complex biomedical challenges embodied in this project is the future of medicine.

“This will allow us to use new findings even more quickly for treating patients.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Damaged human liver treated and transplanted into patient for the first time

A human liver has been successfully transplanted after being preserved outside of the host’s body for three days.The damaged organ was treated on a special machine which provided a continuous blood substitute at normal body temperature before being put into the recipient.The technique - known as ex situ normothermic perfusion - is better than the traditional way of putting it on ice, and may save lives by stretching the viability of the organ, researchers say.A cancer patient in Switzerland who was on the waiting list for a liver was given the option of using a human liver that was not...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Researchers Find That Eating a Certain Protein Is Related to Developing Depression

A new study shows, in humans, mice, and flies, that elevated plasma levels and a diet rich in the amino acid proline cause a more severe state of depression. Amino acids are monomers that are the building blocks of protein. When a person consumes food containing protein, the protein is broken down into amino acids by the digestive system. To carry out bodily functions, the body then combines the amino acids in different ways. There are 20 different amino acids, of which 9 are considered essential amino acids because they cannot be made by the body and must come from food.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liver Transplantation#Liver Cancer#Liver Disease#Nature Biotechnology#Swiss
Daily Mail

Cells infected with Covid can 'explode': Landmark discovery could lead to radical new ways to tackle virus

Some cells infected with Covid seem to 'explode', scientists have discovered, which may help them create radical new treatments to tackle the virus. The reaction, a cell death known as pyroptosis which is linked to inflammation, is thought to occur in roughly eight out of ten patients hospitalised with Covid, and may explain how the virus can cause such serious damage to lungs and other organs.
SCIENCE
studyfinds.org

Blood clotting risk 4 times greater in long COVID patients who can’t exercise

WASHINGTON — A common symptom for people with long COVID is fatigue, and a recent study reveals those that are too tired to exercise might also have a higher risk of developing blood clots. The risk is four times higher among patients who could not perform basic exercises in comparison to those who could still continue to work out. The findings could help pinpoint how long COVID causes widespread damage to people’s bodies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
biospace.com

Researchers May Have Unlocked Mechanism Driving Inflammation in Rheumatoid Arthritis

Researchers at Hokkaido University in Japan, in collaboration with American scientists, may have unlocked a key mechanism that drives widespread inflammation in inflammatory diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriasis and atherosclerosis. Hypothesis testing used mouse models with RA and confirmed that the inflammatory response spread is linked to neural crosstalk. The findings were published today in ScienceDaily.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Scientists May Have Discovered the Mechanism Behind Mysterious COVID-19 Symptoms

In patients with serious and long-term COVID-19, disrupted blood coagulation has often been observed. Now, researchers at Linköping University (LiU), Sweden, have discovered that the body’s immune system can affect the spike protein on the surface of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, leading to the production of a misfolded spike protein called amyloid. The discovery of a possible connection between harmful amyloid production and symptoms of COVID-19 has now been published in the Journal of American Chemical Society.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Scientists Have Pinpointed The Brain Cells That Die in Parkinson's Disease

Scientists have identified the specific brain cells that die in Parkinson's disease and discovered what makes them so vulnerable. Led by neurobiologists Tushar Kamath and Abdulraouf Abdulraouf of the Broad Institute, the team studied brain cells from individuals who had died from either Parkinson's disease or dementia, compared with people unaffected by either disorder.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ScienceAlert

Researchers Just Found That Kidneys Act on Blood Differently Than We Thought Before

By this time tomorrow, every drop of blood in your body will have passed through your kidneys dozens of times. With each pass, water saturated with waste is removed to form urine, and freshly cleaned blood then returns back into circulation. We might imagine this vital task as a kind of force-fed filtration driven by the thumping pressures of our heartbeat. But, according to a new study co-authored by Johns Hopkins mechanical engineer Sean Sun, that description isn't quite as accurate as once thought. "Everyone hears that kidneys filter blood, but conceptually that is incorrect," says Sun. "What we showed is that kidney...
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

What is Soma, and why do people take it?

Soma is a medication that doctors prescribe for treating muscle pain and discomfort. It has sedative effects and can be habit-forming. Doctors recommend taking Soma for short periods to avoid dependence on the drug. Soma is also a drug that some people can take recreationally. It has sedative effects and...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New liver and kidney disease identified

Scientists have identified a new disease in a ground-breaking discovery that could help patients with unexplained liver and kidney problems. Experts at Newcastle University have established the inherited condition, called TULP3-related ciliopathy that causes kidney and liver failure in children and adults. There are numerous reasons for kidney and liver...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Canadian woman, 31, who applied for assisted suicide pauses request after well-wishers donate $65k to her

A 31-year-old woman who was conditionally approved for a medically assisted death after struggling to find safe affordable housing has said that her life has been turned around by support she received from telling her story. The Toronto woman spoke to CTV News in April about her pending approval for medical assistance in dying (MAID). Using the pseudonym Denise, she said she applied partly because she was experiencing chemical sensitivities in her apartment that was filled with smoke and fumes that worsened her condition. She said the support she has received - including thousands of dollars in donations from well-wishers...
HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

677K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy