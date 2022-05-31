United Heroes League opens Heroes Monument to the public

ANNANDALE, Minn. (WCCO) – Some students in central Minnesota walked out of class to protest their school district’s response to pride displays in the classroom. The walkout was organized by the group The Gay Straight Alliance. They say the district has not allowed teachers to keep rainbow flags in their rooms, or signs that say “safe space.” The students who walked out of class at Annandale High School in protest were also joined by alumni and parents. They said the issue is important because LGBTQ+ youth are bullied in school and need support. “All of freshman year I kept a pride flag up on...

