Go Behind the Scenes with the GQ Crew on Discord

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GQ just launched The Metaverse Issue, exploring the highs, lows, and WTFs of NFTs, the metaverse and everything Web3. We know that this stuff can be polarizing, whether you’ve got a wallet full of crypto or are sitting this whole thing out. But we think that, no matter where you fall...

www.gq.com

GQMagazine

This $200 G-Shock Is the Hottest Watch of the Summer

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Forget about that new destro Rolex GMT Master II or the MoonSwatch: G-Shock is here to take the summer by storm with a little something of its own. Ever since its 2019 release, the GA-2100 (aka the CasiOak) has proved an absolute sensation by providing a rough-and-ready spin on the octagonal-bezeled Audemars Piguet Royal Oak that’s so beloved by every major league celeb of note, from Drake to Leo Messi.
RETAIL
GQMagazine

Cocktail Attire For Men, Explained

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Save for the “doctor is ready now”, do any four words inspire more trepidation—and less excitement—than “cocktail attire for men”? (We’re exaggerating, but only a little.) At some point over the last decade or so, dress codes and the guidelines that informed them started to feel like a framework of the past. But complaining about the genre’s limitations is like pleading with your pal Rob to stop wearing his signature tuxedo T-shirt: you’re definitely right, but it probably won’t help.
RETAIL
GQMagazine

The Best Golf Shirts for Men Are Anything But Par for the Course

The best golf shirts for men are way better than you remember. Only a few years ago, the average polo on the PGA Tour used to share more in common with a NASCAR racing suit than a shirt you'd actually want to wear at your local club. (Mortgage lending and insurance logos might pay the bills, but let's be real: is there anything less cool?) Luckily, for those of us who aren't obligated to shill shady financial products while out sinking putts, there's a grip of links-ready shirts available right now that look great while still delivering on everything you want from an on-course polo: movability, breathability, and—most important—head-turning style.
APPAREL
#Nba#Og
GQMagazine

Designer Bobby Hundreds Shows Off His Collectible Comics, Sneakers, Ceramics & NFTs | Collected

Designer Bobby Hundreds (Bobby Kim), founder of The Hundreds, shows us the most prized items in his eclectic variety of collections. The Hundreds is built off of nostalgia and sentimentality. It all started with a childhood obsession with Garfield comics and baseball cards and expanded into a multi-media fashion and streetwear brand. From a Seth Rogen-gifted one-of-a-kind ceramic piece to the world's most expensive Ben Baller gold chain, the king of collectibles gives us a tour of it all.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
GQMagazine

Take a Peek Inside The Summer 2022 GQ Box

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Four times a year, we pack a mix of our favorite things into the GQ Box—then ship it directly to your door. Besides a box full of vetted-and-endorsed goods, you get a crazy deal: Each Box has over $200 worth of products…but only costs $50.
RETAIL
GQMagazine

Adam Sandler Will Never Stop Dressing Like Adam Sandler

It’s tough to pinpoint when, exactly, Adam Sandler—who, according to Google’s Year in Search report, was 2021’s most searched name in the “celebrity fashion” category—became a style icon. It’s not that his wardrobe has changed much over the last couple decades (it hasn’t), or only because at some point 2000s schlub became 2020s drip (it has). No, it's that, through it all, the Sandman—who also, crucially, starred as the most stylish character in the most stylish movie of 2019—has never stopped dressing like himself.
BEAUTY & FASHION
GQMagazine

Speak Softly and Carry a Sick Overshirt: Inside the Very Chill World of Paa, Menswear's Quietest Brand

It’s less than a week before Peter Jurado and Al Verik, who make up the menswear brand paa, are scheduled to open their first store, a cool, poured concrete floor storefront tucked into Los Angeles’ Chinatown. An opening party has been on the books for weeks, but construction is still unfinished. This won’t be a debut, exactly, but it’s as close to that as a nearly decade-old brand can get. That it took this long makes sense; as a brand they’ve never been much for grand statements, rushed or otherwise. If Jurado and Verik are anxious or stressed, I can’t tell. When they appear on my computer screen in the middle of November, Verik beaming in from his home in Pasadena, Jurado from their warehouse a short drive from L.A.’s Chinatown, they’re a vision of even-keeled placidity. “We’re just taking it day by day, you know?” Verik told me, severely understating the complexity of running an apparel brand in 2021. He’s wearing round wire-rim eyeglasses and a healthy southern Californian complexion. “I think we'll be good for Saturday.” As guarantees go, it’s a bit noncommittal, but in the zen way. It’s as if they feel they’ll be fine no matter what happens, an approach that has seemed to work for them so far.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GQMagazine

Carhartt's Work Jacket Is so Good Austin Butler Wore It for a Year Straight

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. For a former Disney star, Austin Butler exudes a preternatural sense of cool. (When you’re playing The King, it sort of comes with the territory.) So when we tapped the Elvis actor to wax eloquent on the everyday objects that spark the most joy in his life, we had high expectations. And in the latest episode of GQ’s 10 Essentials, the Orange County native didn’t disappoint.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
GQMagazine

The Best Men's Watches Under $200 Look Like a Million Bucks

Want to brush up on your terminology and find your next dream timepiece? Don't miss GQ’s ultimate guide to watches for men. The big news in men's watches right now might be smart (as in shiny, new, and can read your emails) and old (as in rare, one-of-one, and expensive), but if you're a timepiece purist on the hunt for a handsome watch, the good news is that there have never been more options to choose from. And we're not just talking about the high-end of the market where premium materials (platinum, gold, alligator) and ultra complicated Swiss movements can easily drive a single watch's retail price north of $20,000. If your accessory budget is about 1% of that, you're still in luck. Watch brands big and small are churning out timepieces that share similar aesthetics of those way, way pricier options, but don't clock in at the cost of a sensible four-door sedan. Yes, you're trading off bells and whistles and the fine craftsmanship that makes the guts of some watches as jaw-dropping as their carefully considered dials at the two-Benjamin level, but those are the details that only a true watch aficionado will pick up on when you flash your newly decorated wrist at your next sales meeting. Everyone else around the lacquered conference table will just think you're a guy with good taste. Here are the best men's watches under $200 you can't go wrong with.
RETAIL
GQMagazine

The 9 Best Swimsuits for Summer 2022 | GQ Recommends

From the fittest to the flashiest swim trunks, it's time to get swimsuit ready for summer 2022. GQ style editors Avidan Grossman, Yang-Yi Goh and commerce director Kyle Hodge are here to help you upgrade your swimwear collection. Whether you're a classic board short beachgoer or trying to lean into the 5" inseam, the GQ Recommends team has got you covered.
APPAREL
GQMagazine

The World’s Newest Superhero: Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny is in a good place. Fresh off a long-delayed 25-city tour for his third solo album, the most streamed artist of 2021 on Spotify is comfortably ensconced in a waterfront house in North Miami, just across Biscayne Bay from flashier Miami Beach, finishing his latest record. Built out of shipping containers arranged around a patio that looks onto a pool and a dock, this temporary residence is teeming with friends who are also collaborators—his creative director, his photographer, his producer, his jack-of-all-trades. The sliding glass doors are open, but the breeze barely cuts through the humidity and the heat. A chef is at work in the open kitchen, filling the room with the aroma of pork and onions, and a spring break vibe hangs in the air. Someone has set a beautiful table for a crowd.
MUSIC
GQMagazine

Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton Air Force 1 Is Here

The designer Virgil Abloh was two years old when Nike first introduced the Air Force 1 sneaker, in 1982. During his lifetime, the shoe would go on to become a grail of the streetwear culture that Abloh eventually launched into the fashion industry stratosphere, and would also become the basis of one of the designer’s final projects before his death last November.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
GQMagazine

Best Sellers: 16 Incredibly Cool Things GQ Readers Couldn't Stop Buying in May

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The GQ Recommends team spends a hell of a lot of time digging through deals and drops to bring you well-informed buying advice, from deep dives on the coziest comforters to our weekly Best New Menswear posts to curated intel on the finest jewelry you can score on Amazon. The 16 best sellers below resonated hard in May—so we gathered them here, figuring that if everyone else liked what they saw, you might, too. Check 'em out, subscribe to the GQ Recommends newsletter, and drop us a line if there’s anything you've been hunting for that could use our help.
RETAIL
GQMagazine

The Designer Rubber Clogs Are Here

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The most covetable kicks from summer seasons past have been delightfully unexpected and just the right amount of quirky. Our Legacy’s disco-y Camion mule is fit for a jaunt on the Italian coast or a sweaty night out dancing in Soho. The outdoorsy Merrell Hydromoc feels just as practical and fashionable as when it first wooed menswear’s inner circle during the early days of the pandemic. If you thought that the days of bizzaro summertime footwear were behind us, get ready for another season of out-there kicks. Collections from both Bottega Veneta and Prada feature high-style, foamy rubber kicks that will keep you looking cool all summer long.
APPAREL
GQMagazine

How I Watched Men Learn to Love Harry Styles

For ten years, I have been a fan of One Direction, and for ten years men have told me that I am not. I spent much of my twenties listening as men explained that I actually liked the idea of One Direction, as they insisted we talk about this “logically.” You can’t love One Direction, guys would tell me. Their music is not good. And, sure, “What Makes You Beautiful” is very stupid, and maybe actively bad for the culture, telling women they’re only beautiful if they’re also plagued by self-confidence issues. I liked it anyway. I loved to walk around Williamsburg, Brooklyn, New York City (where the artists live) listening to One Direction. It made me feel transgressive and powerful, in the way I think tattoos used to make people feel.
BROOKLYN, NY
GQMagazine

Tom Cruise’s Watch Will Be Accurate Until the Year 2100

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. It’s been a good week for Tom Cruise who, after a two-year delay, finally strutted the Cannes red carpet for the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick. Fortunately the wait appears to have been worth it, with the film scoring a slew of improbably positive reviews and a five-minute standing ovation from Cannes’ notoriously fickle audience. Unlike other black-tie events, the dress code at Cannes historically offers more room for interpretation—like, say, a hot pink Louis Vuitton suit, or a Dan Flashes shirt and two watches. Unlike his squad of flyboy castmates, though, Cruise kept things rakish but conservative, capping off his red carpet tux with a tousled mane and a $120,000 haute complication from the world’s oldest watchmaker. Goose would be proud.
APPAREL
GQMagazine

Joe Keery Breaks Down Stranger Things' Biggest Moments

Join Joe Keery as he breaks down the biggest 'Stranger Things' moments over the last three seasons. From Steve's first scene with Nancy to fighting the demogorgon, Joe takes us through the highlights that shaped the series ahead of the new season of Stranger Things. Transcript. Hey GQ, I'm Joe...
TV SERIES
GQMagazine

GQMagazine

