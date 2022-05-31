Jeff Ramaj announces candidacy for Sweetwater County Commissioners

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — All flower decorations must be removed before Tuesday, June 7, 2022, from the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Flowers in vases may remain all year long. For any questions, please call 307-352-1462.
June 3, 2022 — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting an abandoned and court-forfeited vehicle auction this coming Tuesday, June 7. The auction will take place at the Sheriff’s Office in Rock Springs. A viewing will begin at 9:30, with the auction scheduled to start at 10 a.m.
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is hosting the 16th annual Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews on June 18 in Bunning Park. Volunteers are needed to help make the event successful. Volunteer roles include set-up, tear-down, selling pop & water, selling/redeeming tickets, banding, and beer pouring. Each volunteer time slot is 2.5 to 3 hours long and volunteers can select the role and time slot that best suits them. Volunteers also receive a complimentary general admission ticket to the event.
June 3, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 4 pm, then scattered showers between 4 pm and 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. East wind 7 to 13 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — In 2020 the Sweetwater County Historical Museum published an account about Marine Corporal Michael Chockie, a Rock Springs native, who fired the first American shot of World War I. At the time the museum was unable to locate a photograph of Chockie. An independent researcher...
CASPER, Wyo. — Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop in the Absaroka Mountains, the northern end of the Wind River Mountains and parts of Yellowstone National Park on Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Storm activity is then expected to move eastward into the...
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Save the date and get ready to cool down with a stout or lager while appreciating friendships, live entertainment, and fresh air at the 16th annual Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews on June 18, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Bunning Park. Preparations are underway...
June 2, 2022 -- Saturday is Free Fishing Day in Wyoming. The day is part of National Boating and Fishing Week. Anglers can fish without a license throughout the state on Saturday with the exception being waters on the Wind River Reservation and in Yellowstone National Park. The Wyoming Department of Fish and Game reminds those fishing on Free Fishing Day that all fishing regulations, creel and size limits, gear restrictions, and stream closures will remain in effect.
This story first appeared on Cowboy State Daily. Some Wyoming Democrats are switching parties to register as Republicans for the upcoming primary election, according to a longtime county clerk, prompting her to urge voters to practice their own form of election integrity. Incumbent U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, who was censured...
