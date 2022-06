The Golden State Warriors know there's no reason to panic after a stunning 120-108 Game 1 loss to the Boston Celtics in the Finals. "It's fine. You get a chance to do something else, do it in a different way, embrace the challenge," Warriors forward Draymond Green said after the loss, courtesy of ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. "We've always embraced challenges. It's no different. We'll embrace this one. So no, it's not a hit to the confidence at all not one bit."

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO