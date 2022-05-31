Arizona product Dalen Terry rising up ESPN’s NBA mock draft
By KEVIN ZIMMERMAN
Arizona Sports
2 days ago
It’s become apparent that the NBA Draft process has slingshotted the stock of Arizona Wildcats wing Dalen Terry in the past few weeks. Starting with the combine that saw the Hillcrest Prep (Gilbert) product measure in at 6-foot-7 with a 7-foot wingspan, Terry’s personality and team-first playing style have potentially pushed...
Fans of the Los Angeles Lakers may just have gotten their nightmare NBA Finals matchup, with the Golden State Warriors facing off against the Boston Celtics. Whichever team wins, it's unlikely to be fun for Lakers fans, but the Celtics in particular winning would have a huge impact, as that would mean the franchise would overtake the Lakers again for the most number of NBA titles in the history of the league.
Trevor Keels won't return to Duke this fall. According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, the guard has decided to stay in the NBA Draft ahead of Wednesday's deadline to take his name out of the player pool. Keels averaged 11.5 points per game during his freshman year with the Blue Devils,...
The Houston Rockets are getting closer and closer to having to make a major decision in the 2022 NBA Draft. Sitting with the No. 3 overall pick, in what some consider a 'three-player draft', the Rockets have been largely connected with one player in particular, Duke's Paolo Banchero. And in...
The rebuilding Detroit Pistons remain the greatest threat to lure away Knicks center Mitchell Robinson from New York. The Knicks’ chances to re-sign their starting center to a reasonable deal will likely depend on Deandre Ayton’s next destination. The Pistons are linked to the disgruntled Phoenix Suns’ center...
Keels is currently No. 27 on ESPN’s big board, so he has a chance to be a first-round pick. In 36 games (30.2 MPG) for the Blue Devils, the guard averaged 11.5 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 2.7 APG and 1.2 SPG on .419/.312/.670 shooting. At just 18 years old, Keels is one of the youngest prospects in the draft.
We’re just over three weeks away from the 2022 NBA draft, and that means star LSU forward Tari Eason will soon find out where his basketball career will be continuing. Eason — a transfer from Cincinnati who had a breakout year in his lone season with the Tigers as a sophomore in 2021-22 — is seen as an almost certain first-round pick and even a potential lottery pick in this year’s draft.
The Detroit Pistons are a rebuilding team, and it is quite likely that they are focused on building a contender for the future. They drafted Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, and they also have a variety of other solid young players such as Marvin Bagley III and Isaiah Stewart that could develop into something special.
Editor's Note: As part of a new series for his podcast, "What’s Wright with Nick Wright," FOX Sports commentator Nick Wright is ranking the 50 best NBA players of the last 50 years. The countdown continues today with player No. 19, Dwyane Wade. Dwyane Wade’s career highlights:. 2006...
BOSTON -- Jayson Tatum has been dreaming of playing in the NBA Finals for his whole life. He made sure to dress for the occasion.The 24-year-old Celtics superstar showed up to Chase Center in San Francisco on Thursday night sporting a rather fashionable half-pinstriped blazer, featuring a pink shoulder, some leopard print cuffs, and an eye-catching right lapel. The fashion choice was bold enough to draw the attention of GQ Sports.A day before Game 1, Tatum spoke of the "surreal" dream that he's living by playing in the Finals."I just kind of revert it back to being a kid, watching the Finals every year growing up," Tatum said. "Every kid can imagine themselves being in the NBA and being in the Finals, but actually living out your dream in real time is a surreal feeling. Sometimes you've gotta pinch yourself, right? I walk in, I see this backdrop and it's like, damn, I am in the Finals. So I'm just trying to take all this in and just enjoy the moment."
Among the assets gathered in the James Harden blockbuster trade, the Brooklyn Nets are deferring acquisition of the Philadelphia 76ers' 2022 first-round pick at No. 23 to the 2023 NBA draft, sources told ESPN. Brooklyn informed the league office of the team's decision Wednesday, hours ahead of a midnight deadline,...
The Cleveland Cavaliers ended a shockingly decent season on a rather low note in 2021-2022. After remaining relevant in the Eastern Conference’s playoff picture for a notable portion of the year, the Cavaliers found themselves in the mix of the NBA Play-In Tournament. With an opportunity to lock in ...
Comments / 0