7 AAPI-Owned Online Plant Stores to Shop Now

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. You may know Selena Gomez from her role in last fall's hit TV show Only Murders in the Building, or perhaps you can't get enough of her bubbly pop songs. And you may also be aware that Gomez loves to cook—she stars in a hit HBO Max series, Selena + Chef, which, as the title suggests, documents her journey in the kitchen learning from professional chefs. So it's only fitting that recently, the actress, singer, and founder of makeup brand Rare Beauty has come out with some other exciting news: She's partnered with kitchenware brand OurPlace to collaborate on a number of product offerings perfect for the cook in your life.

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO