Train narrowly misses teenagers trespassing on railway tracks in Toronto

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

A train narrowly missed a group of teenagers trespassing on the railway tracks in Toronto , Canada .

The three young people were walking on the Humber River rail bridge, as a Milton Line GO Train approached.

In a video, posted by Metrolinx to highlight the danger of trespassing on railways, two of the teens appear on the track, as if they were trying to outrun the train.

In response, the crew slammed on their emergency brakes and blasted the horn, claiming that as the train was stopping, it narrowly missed one of the trespassers.

The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world's most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

