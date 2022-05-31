Train narrowly misses teenagers trespassing on railway tracks in Toronto

A train narrowly missed a group of teenagers trespassing on the railway tracks in Toronto , Canada .

The three young people were walking on the Humber River rail bridge, as a Milton Line GO Train approached.

In a video, posted by Metrolinx to highlight the danger of trespassing on railways, two of the teens appear on the track, as if they were trying to outrun the train.

In response, the crew slammed on their emergency brakes and blasted the horn, claiming that as the train was stopping, it narrowly missed one of the trespassers.

