ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Marilyn Manson Unlikely to See Charges in Sexual Assault Probe—Report

By Ryan Smith
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The shock rocker's Los Angeles home was raided by Special Victims Unit detectives back in November as part of the...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

They Object! Johnny Depp & His Legal Team Refuse To Hand Over $86K To ACLU For Amber Heard Subpoenas

Just when we thought his legal dramas were through! Johnny Depp's team of attorneys found themselves in court once again after the ACLU requested the actor pay $86,000 to cover their costs related to a subpoena he served the organization as part of his legal battle with Amber Heard. According to legal papers obtained by Radar, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's lawyers objected to the request in New York on Wednesday, June 1 — the same day Depp was awarded $15 million by the court. AMBER HEARD FACES FINANCIAL RUIN AS IT'S REVEALED FILING FOR BANKRUPTCY WILL NOT EXEMPT...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
coinquora.com

Johnny Depp’s NFTs Skyrocket After Defamation Trial Victory

Johnny Depp’s ETH-based NFTs saw a price surge after the actor won the defamation case against his ex-wife. 212 NFTs sold the day after Depp’s trial win. The NFTs titled ‘Never Fear Truth’ is inspired by his ‘Friends and Heroes’. After the verdict of...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Speaking Out: Alleged Juror In Johnny Depp Amber Heard Trial Gives Insight Into Verdict

One of the alleged jurors in Johnny Depp's defamation case against Amber Heard revealed the reasoning behind the verdict. The anonymous person, who claimed to be one of the seven members of the jury in the case, spoke out about what went down behind the scenes of the tumultuous legal battle which gripped the entire world. In a TikTok video via the Daily Mail, one social media user asked, "What would you say was the moment that you were like NOPE.. if she's lying about this she's lying about everything?" The mystery juryman stated, "I would say the donation/ pledge...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Esme Bianco
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Marilyn Manson
FanSided

FBI: International Season 2 is not coming to CBS in June 2022

We’re more than ready to see what’s next for the Fly Team. FBI: International Season 2 won’t premiere just yet on CBS. When will it arrive?. We are more than ready to check in with the Fly Team again. The first season ended with Forrester doing another favor for his mom, but it didn’t lead to them reconciling. Instead, his mom told him not to get in touch again, and it sounded like her place was being raided as their call was cut off.
TV SERIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
976K+
Followers
96K+
Post
852M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy