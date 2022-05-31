ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin Airport passengers sing together as they face long check-in queue

By Oliver Browning
 3 days ago

Passengers sang and yodelled together as they queued at the Lufthansa desks at Dublin Airport on Monday (30 May).

Travel chaos has hit Ireland ’s busiest airport in recent days, with thousands of passengers missing flights due to delays on the ground.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows a group of passengers singing as they wait in lines inside the terminal.

The Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) has apologised to customers for issues with check-in, bag drop and security and promised that those who miss flights will not be left “out of pocket”.

Comments / 0

PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dublin Airport#Ireland#Queue#Lufthansa
TRAVEL
U.K.
Lifestyle
World
