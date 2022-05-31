ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Ukraine war: Russian state TV claims Nato has started ‘World War 3’

By Liam James
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nu46n_0fvtkB5V00

A prominent Russian state television presenter has claimed World War III has already begun due to western arms support for Ukraine .

Rossiya 1 presenter Olga Skabeyeva said Russia's so-called special military operation in Ukraine was over and “a real war has started, World War III”.

She added that Moscow now had to expand its goal of “demilitarisation” to cover Nato countries.

On Monday’s edition of her programme 60 Minutes , Ms Skabeyeva said: “It's time to admit, perhaps, that Russia 's special operation in Ukraine is now over in the sense that a real war has started, World War III.

“We are being forced to demilitarise, not just Ukraine but Nato as a whole.”

She said the use of American M777 howitzers by Ukrainian troops in the Donbas had led her to the conclusion – though it was not the first time she has heeded the beginning of a third world war .

Ms Skabeyeva is a popular propagandist who enthusiastically follows the Kremlin line in broadcasts on Russia's second-most watched news network.

She previously claimed World War III had begun around six weeks ago after the sinking of the Russian warship Moskva in the Black Sea. Her claim at that time was also borne of Ukraine’s use of western military equipment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jY39X_0fvtkB5V00

She said: “One can safely say this has escalated into World War III, that’s for sure.

“Right now we are definitely fighting against Nato infrastructure, if not Nato itself. We need to recognise that.”

Her broadcasts on Rossiya 1 have often featured Russian officials, military and political, making unusual claims.

Most recently, senior Russian MP Oleg Morozov suggested the Kremlin kidnap a Nato defence minister and bring them to Moscow to be interrogated over any potential western military orders to Kyiv.

In comments to American news outlet Business Insider for a profile of Ms Skabeyeva, Russian media researcher Vasily Gatov said the broadcaster’s over-the-top and outrageous presenting style could be likened to American Fox News host Tucker Carlson in how it appeals to viewers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zKWXb_0fvtkB5V00

“She is, to some extent, very similar to Carlson’s popularity. A controversial, scandalous person who polarises,” Mr Gatov said.

Unlike Mr Carlson, however, Ms Skabeyeva is paid by her country’s government to follow the state line.

An investigation last year by leading Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Network found Ms Skabeyeva and her husband and co-host Yevgeny Popov, also a Rossiya 1 host, owned 300m rubles (£4m) of Moscow property.

A 2020 report by independent Russian news site The Insider said the husband and wife presenting team were among the highest-paid television propagandists in the country, earning 12.9m and 12.8m roubles (around £160,000) respectively – more than Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu.

Comments / 141

Nick Arnold
4d ago

If WW3 had started she would be reporting from a bunker because Russia would be desolated. She will know when WW3 starts because the first thing we do is take control of the skies.

Reply(17)
51
BIG JOE S.CALI
3d ago

shut up and wake up. WW3 would be ugly if it was here and Russia would be done off the earth 🌎. so no more lies from RUSSKI ville.

Reply(2)
16
LEELEE
3d ago

News flash. We are already in world war there just it hasn't gone haywire just yet. It will.

Reply(2)
22
Related
Daily Mail

NATO's message to Putin: British and American troops join thousands of soldiers from 19 nations for war games in North Macedonia as Finland signals intent to join the alliance

NATO has put on a show of strength in Europe in a message to Vladimir Putin as thousands of soldiers from 19 nations take part in war games across the continent. The Swift Response 22 exercises in North Macedonia involve 4,500 troops from the US, Britain, France, Italy and other allied nations and are taking place against the backdrop of Russian aggression against perceived Western expansion.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin's younger lover and ex-wife among inner circle added to Ukraine war sanctions list as UK targets 'shady network propping up Russian leader's luxury lifestyle'

Britain added Vladimir Putin's younger lover and his his ex-wife to its Ukraine sanctions list today as it tightened the economic noose around his 'shady' inner circle. Alina Kabaeva, 39, a retired Olympic gymnast believed to be the depot's mistress, has been subjected to economic restrictions alongside Lyudmila Ocheretnaya, who was married to the tyrant, 69, until 2014.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olga Skabeyeva
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Alexei Navalny
The US Sun

Putin would need to send in 600,000 troops and may be forced to launch nuke to defeat Ukraine, warns ex-NATO commander

VLADIMIR Putin could escalate the war in Ukraine by sending in 600,000 troops and may decide to launch a tactical nuclear strike, a former NATO commander has warned. Sir James Everard, who served as NATO's Deputy Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, said the only way out for Putin now was to "significantly escalate" his forces in Ukraine or send in the nukes.
MILITARY
Fortune

Putin says Sweden and Finland joining NATO and breaking with decades of neutrality is fine after all. ‘No problems’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Russian president Vladimir Putin once said that any more countries on Russia’s doorstep joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) constituted a threat to Russia, and would provoke “military and political consequences.”
POLITICS
UPI News

Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory

May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad. This is not the first time that the Russian exclave -- roughly the size of Northern Ireland and wedged between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania -- has made the headlines as part of Russia's saber-rattling.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Ukraine#World War 3#Russian State#Demilitarise#American#Ukrainian#Kremlin#Rossiy
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin's right-hand man has threatened to attack this European country

Will the war in Ukraine, which Russia started four months ago, take a new turn? Thousands of civilians and soldiers have been decimated by the Russian army since the beginning of the year. Now, Vladimir Putin's right-hand man says he is 'interested' in a new target in Europe, as reported by the media outletLa Dépeche.fr.
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Weapon System That Could Stop Russian Missile Strikes

Ukraine's lack of long-range fires could be causing problems for its military. While Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has listed Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) as one of the most important weapons to support Ukraine’s defense, it does not appear as though any longer-range rockets or missiles have been sent to Ukraine. Such weapons, which are not on the State Department’s published lists of U.S. military aid provided to Ukraine, could give the Ukrainians the ability to target Russia’s missile launch locations, airfields, and staging areas inside Russia from safer standoff distances.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The US Sun

Putin’s mental health is ‘bad’ and there is a ‘very real threat’ he could launch nuke weapons, claims ‘Kremlin insider’

VLADIMIR Putin’s mental health is “bad” and the threat he could launch nuclear weapons is “very real”, an oligarch close to the tyrant has revealed. The billionaire has told associates that “stories about him going bonkers are not a joke” amid fears the Russian leader could declare all-out war on Ukraine today.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

After 3 months of war, life in Russia has profoundly changed

When Vladimir Putin announced the invasion of Ukraine, war seemed far away from Russian territory. Yet within days the conflict came home — not with cruise missiles and mortars but in the form of unprecedented and unexpectedly extensive volleys of sanctions by Western governments and economic punishment by corporations.Three months after the Feb. 24 invasion, many ordinary Russians are reeling from those blows to their livelihoods and emotions. Moscow’s vast shopping malls have turned into eerie expanses of shuttered storefronts once occupied by Western retailers.McDonald’s — whose opening in Russia in 1990 was a cultural phenomenon, a shiny modern convenience...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

680K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy