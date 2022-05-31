ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jill Biden reveals she and husband Joe handle arguments through ‘fexting’

By Amber Raiken
 3 days ago

Jill Biden has opened up about her relationship with husband President Joe Biden and how they have handled their arguments through text messages .

The First Lady recalled how she and Joe, who’ve been together for over 40 years, have communicated with each other during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar , which saw her pose on the cover of the magazine’s June-July issue.

According to Jill, in order to avoid having spats in front of the Secret Service, back when Barack Obama was president, they would stick to having their disagreements through text messaging, a routine to them that is known as “fexting”. She then remembered how she recently sent him a photo of himself looking somewhat annoyed.

“Joe said, ‘You realise that’s going to go down in history. There will be a record of that,’” she explained. “I won’t tell you what I called him that time.”

During the interview, the 70-year-old former professor also reflected on her relationships before Joe, as she got married to her first husband, Bill Stevenson, at 18, and got divorced in her mid-twenties.

Jill then detailed how during her divorce, she struggled financially, which helped her encourage her and Joe’s daughter Ashely, 40, to “be independent”.

“I knew I would never, ever put myself in that position again—where I didn’t feel like I had the finances to be on my own, that I had to get the money through a divorce settlement,” she explained. “I drummed that into Ashley: Be independent, be independent. And my granddaughters—you have to be able to stand on your own two feet.”

Joe also has a 52-year-old son, Hunter, with his first wife Neila Hunter, who died in a car crash in 1972 with their one-year-old daughter, Naomi. Joe and Neila’s first child, Beau, died at the age of 46 in 2015 due to brain cancer.

Jill has previously opened up about her marriage with Joe and how they try to carve out time for each other. During an interview with Vogue in June 2021, she said that even though they’re “so busy,” they make sure quality time with each other is “part of the day”.

“And so we have to, I think, try a little harder to make time for one another,” she explained. “Even the thing about having dinner together: Sometimes we eat on the balcony; last night we ate in the yellow Oval, upstairs. It’s just part of the day that we set apart, and we still light the candles, still have the conversations, still put the phones away.”

#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Harper S Bazaar#The Secret Service#Ashle
The Independent

Biden's ex daughter-in-law opens up about marriage to Hunter

Kathleen Buhle, the ex-wife of President Joe Biden's son Hunter, says she has “total control over my life now," five years after her divorce, as she opens up about her marriage in a new memoir.Buhle describes her ex-husband's drug addiction, her response to his infidelity — including an affair with her widowed sister-in-law — and her challenges integrating into the Biden family. Excerpts of “If We Break” were published Wednesday by People magazine.In the book, Buhle describes the pain she felt watching Hunter spiral into addiction, even as he denied it, and how “it became my own addiction" to...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Sarah Jessica Parker addresses ‘very painful’ feud with Kim Cattrall: ‘There has been one person talking’

Sarah Jessica Parker has commented on the rift between her and her former Sex and the City co-star Kim Cattrall for the first time.Parker has spoken about Cattrall’s absence from the show’s recent reboot And Just Like That in the past but has never directly commented on the bad feeling between the two until now.“It’s very hard to talk about the situation with Kim,” Parker said on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast released on Thursday (2 June).“There were just a lot of public conversations about how she felt about the show,” Parker said about Cattrall’s highly publicised criticisms....
CELEBRITIES
POLITICO

The things they leave for Beau

WILMINGTON, Del. — Visitors here leave flowers and American flags, yes, but also momentos and emblems with a personal or even spiritual connection to the sacred grounds. There’s the “I Voted Early” bracelet from New York City and an untouched letter, wrapped in plastic and addressed to “President Elect Biden and Dr. Biden.” There’s also a USA Olympics pin, a black squash ball and a “U.S. Army Deputy Chief of Chaplains” medal from the National Guard.
WILMINGTON, DE
