Rancho Santa Fe, CA

Vision of Children Foundation hosts 'Springtime, Tea Time' benefit

Rancho Santa Fe Review
Rancho Santa Fe Review
 3 days ago

The Vision of Children Foundation held a spring tea May 25 at Morgan Run Club & Resort. Proceeds from “Springtime, Tea Time” will help fund critical vision research to find cures for genetic vision disorders and childhood blindness, and to provide support services for children living with blindness or visual impairment and their families.

The event featured a full tea service, silent auction, opportunity drawing, boutique shopping and live music. For more information, visit visionofchildren.org

Photos by Robert McKenzie

