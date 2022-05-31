ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

The hottest barbecue deals to shop just in time for the jubilee weekend

By Helen Wilson-Beevers
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06JB2q_0fvtjqnj00

The platinum jubilee is nearly here and will be an extra special celebration marking Her Majesty’s incredible 70-year reign.

As excitement grows about the four-day bank holiday weekend, we’re all hoping for glorious sunshine to commemorate the occasion and as well as hanging out the bunting , we’ll be firing up the barbecue too. But in true British style, even if rain does appear, it definitely won’t dampen spirits or our outdoor grilling plans.

Whether you prefer cooking with charcoal , gas, or on a smaller, portable BBQ, we’ve spotted a few savings fit for a royal bank holiday banquet.

You may have several barbecue recipes up your sleeve, or prefer to wing it with meat, fish, vegetables and more. Either way, you’ll be keen to see these jubilee barbecue savings, with deals popping up on different sized grills.

We’ve put together a few of our favourite deals to help you whip up a feast that’s fit for, well, a Queen.

Read more:

Char-Broil cosmo grill 4+1 gas burner garden grill barbecue with side burner and storage: Was £299.99, now £249.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F62Ka_0fvtjqnj00

This gas burner grill barbecue comes complete with a side burner and storage and is currently reduced by £50. You can order it using Amazon Prime for speedy delivery in time for the bank holiday too.

The stainless steel barbecue has a black painted finish, and the dimensions are 49.6 x 19.7 x 40.5 cm. We included a larger Char-Broil barbecue in our best gas barbecues guide, which our tester described as “best for family feasts”, referring to “the efficient cooking that Char-Broil has really become known for”. That’s high grilling praise indeed.

Buy now

Texas Franklin charcoal barbecue: Was £180,now £140, Homebase.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28jmSV_0fvtjqnj00

Enjoy cooking up a jubilee feast with this two-tier charcoal barbecue, which has a height-adjustable coal tray and grills for eight people. And with a £40 saving on the usual price, there’ll even be money left over for fuel.

There’s both a classic grill rack and a separate enclosed space for food that isn’t cooked directly over flames. And additional clever features cover a built-in thermometer to tell you when more charcoal is needed, air vents for circulation, and adjustable temperature settings. There’s nothing this budget friendly barbecue can’t do.

Buy now

Argos home 4 burner gas barbecue with side burner: Was £190, now £150, Argos.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QhY4s_0fvtjqnj00

This four burner gas barbecue is on wheels for easy movement around the garden, and it also comes with a warming rack, electronic ignition, a side burner, hose and regulator. It caters for up to fifteen people, so will be ideal if you’re having friends and family over.

In fact, in our guide to best gas barbecues , our reviewer described the Argos home range as being known for “producing barbecues that can easily cater for a traditional bank holiday banquet without putting a sizeable dent in your bank balance.” They said a similar model “didn’t feel flimsy”, had a “very straightforward half-hour assembly” and “it’s easily cleaned when you’re done”. Tick, tick, tick.

Buy now

Outback saturn hybrid 4 burner gas barbecue: Was £520, now £345, Homebase.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UReUP_0fvtjqnj00

Should you prefer a colourful cooking option, this bright barbecue has been sliced in price by a whopping £175 and is a sizeable 118.5cm x 62cm x 139.5cm. There are several impressive features including a red gloss porcelain enamel roasting hood and stainless steel control panel.

You’ll also find a warming rack, built-in storage unit, bottle opener and a charcoal basket for an additional cooking option. It gets extra points for the Royal Britannia red shading too.

Buy now

Char-Broil cosmo grill barbecue 6+1 pro gas grill BBQ, silver with cover: Was £419.99, now £335.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40MgoH_0fvtjqnj00

This is a sizeable gas barbecue, which will cook for up to eighteen people and suit your jubilee street party. And right now it’s on offer with a generous 20 per cent off, making a big difference to the investment price.

Get grilling with six stainless steel burners, a separate side burner and temperature control to cook meat and vegetables at the same time. There’s a storage shelf with doors, and a 77cm x 42cm cooking space. And, if you have an Amazon Prime membership, it should be delivered in time for the celebrations to begin.

Buy now

Argos home 43cm kettle charcoal barbecue: Was £40, now £26, Argos.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ngS45_0fvtjqnj00

As smaller charcoal barbecue buys go, this one is a bank holiday bargain with a third off the price, coming in at under £30. The 43cm diameter has enough space to cook for four to six people, and there’s a wire shelf for handy storage. Plus, as it’s on wheels, you can move the kettle barbecue around any outdoor space with ease.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on home and garden buys, try the links below:

Looking for some recipe inspiration? Check out our roundup of the best BBQ cookbooks.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Five cookbooks that are worth splurging on

Buying cookbooks can be hard. Whether it’s the endless choice but no idea what you’re looking for, or not knowing if you want to hand over £30 for a single book. IndyEats is launching a new series testing out the best cookbooks on shelves right now so you can decide if it’s the right publication to splurge on.Nectar of the Gods by Liv Albert and Thea EngstShake your psykters and grab your kylikes, it’s time to party like it’s 999BC. Part history lesson, part guide to the booziest of cocktails, Nectar of the Gods is a wonderful collection of tipples...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Chefs give their top hacks for nailing BBQ season

As the sun begins to shine and the weather warms up, that means one thing: it’s BBQ season.There’s nothing better than the charred, delicious flavour food gets when cooked over fire – but the unpredictability can be quite daunting.If you’re looking to have the best BBQ season ever, this is what the professionals think you should be doing.Josh KatzChef Josh Katz knows a thing or two about cooking over fire – the first restaurant he set up was the Berber & Q Grill House.While he isn’t vegetarian or vegan, he wants people to build their BBQ confidence by grilling vegetables....
RECIPES
The Independent

Display of royal fashion on day two of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Candy pastels, bold brights and creamy freshness were the fashion palette of choice on the second day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations.The Duchess of Cambridge looked summery in a long-sleeved lemon dress by Emilia Wickstead teamed with a matching Philip Treacy hat.The Duchess of Cornwall also wore a hat by milliner Treacy to accompany her ivory and gold embroidered coat dress by Fiona Clare.The Duchess of Sussex wore a white, or almost white, trench coat, believed to be by Dior due to the French fashion house retweeting a Grazia article which says her look was indeed a Dior creation.Meghan wore a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Three recipes that prove barbecue is an art form

Barbecue season is approaching, whether the weather likes it or not. It’s a technique that can so easily go wrong, but with these recipes from SMOKESTAK chef and founder David Carter – a barbecue maestro – you can go beyond throwing some burgers and sausages on the grill. So get your brolly out and go heat up those coals because these dishes are worth it. Coal-roasted aubergine with red miso, feta and toasted cashewsServes: 1-2Ingredients:1 aubergine40g feta15g cashews1 tbsp balsamic reduction½ chopped spring onionFor the red miso butter:150g butter, softened50g red miso paste 15ml mirin (or, failing that, 15g caster sugar)20g gochujang 5ml...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbecues#Grilling#Fish#Cooking#British#Bbq#Amazon Co Uk
The Independent

3 simple but snazzy spritz recipes for summer soirées

There’s something stylish about a spritz. Even the name sounds a bit glitzy – and fizzing with summer vibes.But what lies at the heart of this Italian drink?“There are countless ways to make a fizzy cocktail, but they can’t all be called a spritz,” Danielle Centoni writes in her new book, Just a Spritz: 57 Simple Sparkling Sips with Low to No Alcohol.“A spritz can be made with almost any bubbly and any spirit, but to keep it true to form a spritz must be: low in alcohol, bubbly, refreshing, at least a little bit bitter, the opposite of fussy.”The...
RECIPES
The Independent

A guide to the best outdoor restaurants in the UK

Summer is right around the corner, and so is the hunt for the best al fresco dining spots to catch whatever sun the weather has to offer. From elegant afternoon teas to beach club-inspired terraces and rooftop riveras, we’ve got you covered. Scroll through to find the best fresh air dining spot near you. The Lucky ClubNorthyard, Camden MarketThe new hip rooftop terrace in town, this Camden Market spot features unique and exciting food and drink options, from elevated Mexican classics such as sea bass cevihce and lobster tacos, to fancy mezcal margaritas. Take your chances during the “Lucky Hours”...
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Leo Espinosa: ‘The true path to artistic expression is cuisine’

A trailblazing Colombian who entered the world of fine dining at the considerably ripe age of 35 has been anointed the World’s Best Female Chef 2022. Using gastronomy as a tool for social and economic development, preserving her country’s food culture while empowering its indigenous communities, Leonor Espinosa of Restaurante LEO proves that everything is possible if you create and nurture a virtuous circle.Born and raised in Cartagena de Indias, the 16th-century jewel of a city in Colombia’s Caribbean, fine arts and economics graduate Leo, as she’s usually known, had a professional paradigm shift two decades ago when she began traversing a new...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Recipes
The Independent

Four easy Indo-Chinese recipes you can make at home

Indo-Chinese cuisine is steeped in history and was created by those who emigrated from Canton and Guangdong in China with their rich gastronomic culture and settled in Kolkata and Mumbai, where they began incorporating Indian spices into their Chinese dishes. Here’s four recipes from Soho’s Fatt Pundit, which has just launched a new site in Covent Garden, celebrating this unique diaspora cuisine. Manchow soupIngredients:100g egg noodles, boiledOil for deep frying50g chicken mince (vegetarians can substitute with tofu)50g carrot, finely chopped50g cabbage, finely chopped20g green pepper, deseeded and chopped20g red pepper, deseeded and chopped2 tbsp oil1 tbsp garlic, finely chopped½ tbsp...
RECIPES
The Independent

The chef bringing Indo-Chinese food to central London

Transporting diners from Guangdong to Tangra since 2019, Huzefa and Hamza Sajawal, the minds behind Soho’s Fatt Pundit, are starting a new adventure in Covent Garden. The new restaurant will tell the story of the special melting pot of cultures found within India’s Chinese immigrant community.Borrowing cult classics from the Berwick Street site, the new Fatt Pundit will bring fresh dishes and a new beverage concept to the forefront, starring signature cocktails inspired by the flavours and spices of India and China, and an unusal wine list, celebrating small, organic producers from all corners of the world. Indo-Chinese cuisine is...
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

The power of seaweed

Seaweed is one of those ingredients where there are a lot of uses for it, but a lot of people don’t understand it,” says Michael Caines. The celebrity chef needs little introduction. A regular on Saturday Kitchen, he led the team at the two Michelin-starred Gidleigh Park for over 20 years before leaving to open his own hotel, Lympstone Manor in Devon. It’s from here that the veteran chef, who recently became head of the UK delegation for Relais and Châteaux, is now leading a campaign with fellow members to raise awareness for seaweed as part of the UN’s World Oceans...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

The Independent

679K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy