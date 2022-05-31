ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Voices: Uvalde police made terrible errors. Republicans think they’re Hollywood heroes

By Noah Berlatsky
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ga1p9_0fvtjnOm00

Our movie and TV screens are filled with brave, lone heroes. The upright sheriff in High Noon , shooting bandits and saving the town despite itself. New York police officer John McClane literally walking barefoot over glass to shoot robbers and save a skyscraper full of the terrorized. The Batman working with Commissioner Gordon to punch out domestic terrorists. There’s always some cop or cop-like figure ready to rush into a hail of bullets to save the innocent and punish the guilty.

These fantasy cops can be fun to watch on screen. But the failures of law enforcement in Uvalde, Texas, show just how detached they are from real life.

Last week, a horrific shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde left 19 students and two teachers dead. Police on the scene were useless — perhaps even worse than useless.

Law enforcement at Uvalde made numerous, escalating errors which led to the worst possible outcome. The shooter crashed his car at the school at 11:28 and fired at witnesses; a teacher called 911 two minutes later, according to a timeline constructed by the Texas Tribune .

After that, everything went wrong. A school district police officer confronted someone they thought was the shooter, but who actually turned out to be a teacher. Meanwhile, the actual shooter entered the school through a backdoor.

Officers made two efforts to enter via the same door over the next 10 minutes, but the shooter drove them away. Around 19 officers then stood outside for 50 minutes , waiting for more equipment and keys to the school to be delivered to them by a janitor.

Parents gathered outside, begging the police to enter and save their children. These civilians contemplated rushing in themselves. In response , parents say, US Marshals and police pepper-sprayed one parent, tasered another, and handcuffed a third. The handcuffed mother, Angeli Rose Gomez, says she managed to get the police to un-cuff her, then ran into the building and saved two of her children.

The US Marshals deny Gomez’s account. But it’s unclear why such parents would make something like this up. If their description is accurate, law enforcement didn’t just fail to take action; they actively aided the shooter by preventing parents and loved ones from helping their children. The good guys with guns didn’t stop the bad guy with a gun. They helped him do his worst.

It’s not hard to understand why police stood around outside, nor why they reacted with anger and force to people urging them to confront the shooter. The shooter had a semi-automatic weapon; he was very dangerous, and anyone confronting him was likely to die. As a Texas police lieutenant explained following the shooting, police didn’t want to engage him because “they could’ve been shot, they could’ve been killed.”

Republicans continue to insist that we embrace a Hollywood vision of gun violence by arming more law enforcement in hopes that some John McClane or Batman will foil the next gunman. Everything that actually happened in Uvalde shows how misguided that is.

Indeed, there’s something particularly strange about the way the GOP loves to caricature Hollywood as a bastion of out-of-touch elites and un-American values , while they embrace the very Hollywood idea that “ good guys with guns ” can single-handedly take out mass shooters and prevent gun deaths. Texas Senator Ted Cruz articulated the usual talking-point when he claimed , “We know from past experiences that the most effective tool for keeping kids safe is armed law enforcement on the campus.” Cruz is wrong. There’s little evidence that more law enforcement in school prevents school shootings. And the events at Uvalde certainly don’t buttress Cruz’s movie-plot narrative of police heroism.

In the movies, the good guys who have doubts about violent gun-battles — like Sgt. Al Powell in Die Hard — always face their fears and overcome them. In reality, though, that’s not necessarily what happens.

Uvalde police training emphasized that in an active shooter situation, police are supposed to confront the attacker. However, as law enforcement showed in this case, fear and concerns for one’s own safety can trump training when you actually face a gunman with a terrifying weapon.

A pro-gun base doesn’t want to hear that access to terrifying weapons is going to create terrifying situations, many so terrifying that human beings become useless in the face of them. And so GOP pundits and lawmakers like Cruz continue to try to evoke westerns, action movies, or superhero films. Reality just doesn’t factor in.

Sean Hannity suggested the government should offer tax breaks to retired police officers and soldiers to patrol schools — even though, at Uvalde, a school police officer completely failed to find the gunman, much less neutralize him. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton suggested arming teachers.

“Brave teacher fights off armed gunman” might make for a great pitch to a Los Angeles movie studio, but it’s a fantasy DC politicians shouldn’t be so taken by. Republicans lambast the entertainment industry for liberalism. But the fact remains that their gun policies borrow from and are legitimized by movie narratives which glorify law enforcement and suggest that the solution to violence is always more spectacular and heroic violence.

Whenever there’s a mass shooting, Republicans start writing exciting, pulse-pounding action movie scripts to foil the next mass shooter. The actual solutions to gun violence, though, are boring. Ban rapid-fire guns designed to kill large numbers of human beings. Institute background checks. Bring our gun laws more in line with those in the rest of the world, where horrific shootings like this aren’t commonplace .

John McClane isn’t going to save us. Maybe it’s time for the GOP and the Hollywood copaganda industrial complex to stop pretending that he will.

Comments / 6

FlowahPowah
3d ago

Okay Democrats let’s take Guns away from the Police, Guns away from our Citizens and just let the Criminals have them. That sounds like an Awesome 👏 idea 💡

Reply(2)
4
Peter Mohr
3d ago

That was spot on ! Every word rang of truth. This police response amounts to gross negligence. Could you imagine being one of those parents, and knowing there will be zero accountability ? Hell, the commander who made this call, is taking a position on the city council. Only police in this country seem to be able to fail upward.

Reply(1)
3
Related
The Independent

Senator who has received $1m from NRA runs into a locked door trying to avoid Texas shooting questions

A United States senator who has taken more than $1m in donations from the National Rifle Association ran into a locked door as he tried to dodge gun control questions.Senator Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, has received $1,269,486 from the gun rights group, according to the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence.Mr Johnson was asked about gun control by a CNN reporter the day after 19 students and two teachers were killed in a massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.The elected official stayed silent and tried tunsuccessfully to get into an office on Capitol Hill as...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Uvalde teacher wrongly accused by police of leaving school door open is ‘heartbroken’, her lawyer says

An Uvalde teacher who was accused of leaving open the door used by the Robb Elementary School gunman is “heartbroken”, her lawyer has said.On 24 May, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos used a military-style assault rifle and killed 19 students and two teachers of the school, in the second-worst school shooting in America since the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012.Without naming the teacher involved, officials initially said a door to the school had been propped open with a rock, allowing Ramos to enter the building despite it going into lockdown after he arrived and started shooting. Don Flanary, the lawyer...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Tampa Bay Times

Fact-checking Marco Rubio claim that no guns used in mass shootings were bought online

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio said stringent gun regulations would not prevent crimes like the May 24 shooting in Uvalde, Texas. “There hasn’t been a single of these mass shootings that have been purchased at a gun show or on the internet,” Rubio said on May 25. “If people want to do it, we can have that debate, but don’t link it to these horrible events. They have nothing to do with it.”
The Independent

10-year-old survivor reveals last words of friend shot dead by Uvalde gunman

A 10-year-old who survived the shooting at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School has revealed the words of her best friend before she was killed.Khole Torres said and her classmates were watching the film “Lilo & Stitch” when the gunman entered the school – sending students into lockdown.Then gunshots started, she said in an interview with KENS 5, and “I was looking at the ground because I was scared”.Her friend Amerie Jo Garza sought to reassure her that everything would be fine before she was shot dead, however.“We were told we were going into lockdown,” said Khloe. “My friend was saying this...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Ted Cruz
The Independent

Ted Cruz says ‘far more children’ would die if AR-15 is banned

Senator Ted Cruz has claimed banning the high-powered military-style rifle used by mass shooters in a long line of school massacres would result in more children dying because Americans would not be able to use long rifles to stop street robberies. Mr Cruz made the outrageous claim during remarks at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention in Houston, less than 300 miles from where an 18-year-old gunman used an AR-15-style rifle he’d purchased earlier this month to murder 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School, in Uvalde, Texas.The Texas Republican spent the majority of his 26-minute speech...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Hollywood#Republicans#Guns#The Texas Tribune
The Independent

Donald Trump Jr attacked for take on Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial: ‘Not a single man defended her’

Donald Trump Jr has been attacked for his take on the defamation trial opposing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. “Maybe the most telling part of the Amber Turd trial is that not a single man seems to have come out in her defense saying she’s great,” Mr Trump Jr tweeted on 28 May. The former president’s son’s remarks sparked backlash on the platform, with critics condemning the fact that he felt the need to weigh in at all. “All this medieval play was lacking, was a court jester,” one Twitter user responded. Another said, “men love having a woman...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene becomes latest Republican to push baseless transgender rumour about Uvalde shooter

Marjorie Taylor Greene joined a growing list of right-wing House members who have spread a false rumour that the Uvalde shooter was transgender in the wake of the horrific shooting that left nearly two dozen dead in Texas last week.On Saturday Georgia congresswoman began broadcasting live shortly before 9.30pm, and told her followers in a broadcast titled “something doesn’t add up” that the Uvalde shooter “had a lot of mental issues going on, as was shown with him wearing eyeliner, cross-dressing, a lot of his language, being a loner”.There’s no actual established evidence to suggest that the suspect in...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

‘How dare you?’: Louie Gohmert has emotional outburst at gun bill hearing

Texas Representative Louie Gohmert had an emotional outburst after Democratic representatives suggested Republicans’ opposition to new restrictions on firearm ownership put them on the side of the mass killers who’ve perpetrated shootings in several American cities over the last month. Mr Gohmert, a Texas Republican, said on Thursday it was “an outrage” that his colleagues would imply Republicans “must be here for the gunmen” during a House Judiciary Committee markup of legislation to raise the age at which Americans can purchase high-powered military-style rifles from 18 to 21. Sitting in his home office and appearing at the markup remotely,...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

The Independent

679K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy