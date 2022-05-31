ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Police Find Nile Crocodile Hiding Under Weapons & Drugs

By Ginny Reese
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Phoenix police made an unprecedented discovery in an Arizona home, according to Nature World News . Police were surprised to find a Nile crocodile hiding under a stash of drugs, cash, and weapons. Nile crocodiles are natives of Africa and are the largest reptiles on the continent.

The discovery happened during a police operation with a warrant of an arrest. The male suspect is accused of carious charges including drug possession, firearms violation, ad money laundering.

Along with the crocodile, police found 855 grams of cocaine, 193,000 fentanyl pills, 15 firearms, and $65,929 in cash.

Phoenix Police wrote posted photos of the discovery on Twitter, along with the caption:

"On 5/11 #PHXPDMaryvalePrecinct & #PHXPDSouthMountainPrecinct officers seized a JUVE-Nile Crocodile after the arrest of it’s ADULT owner, 34yo Adrian Valladares. During the search warrant near 71st Ave/Roosevelt various of drugs and firearms were also seized. #GoodPoliceWork "

It's still unclear how the crocodile got into the home, but it is believed to be the suspect's pet. The animal was sent to the Phoenix Herpetology Society located near Scottsdale ad Dynamite Road in North Scottsdale.

AZFamily

MCSO divers find body of missing swimmer at Lake Pleasant

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Divers have found the body of a swimmer who went missing at Lake Pleasant on Saturday. According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, the MCSO Underwater Robotic Vehicle unit found 52-year-old Lorne Jonassen around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. His body was discovered 147 feet below the lake’s surface. Deputies say there were no signs of foul play.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Three injured in dog attack near Limberlost

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three people were hospitalized after they were reportedly attacked by a dog on Monday, May 30. Pima County sheriff’s deputies were called to the 1000 block of West Prospect Lane, where they discovered a family dog had attacked three people. All three were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix PD shoot alleged armed man waiving gun outside north Phoenix home

Firefighters fight flames at an apartment complex under construction in Phoenix. Fire crews from multiple departments worked together to battle a third-alarm apartment complex fire near Cave Creek and Bell roads in Phoenix. Updated: May. 28, 2022 at 9:31 PM MST. |. Temps will slightly cool, with highs in the...
PHOENIX, AZ
