Hey, fans of Vicky Bakery, there’s a chance one is opening near you

By Rod Stafford Hagwood, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 3 days ago

Vicky Bakery is following the dough.

The Miami-based company has an ambitious plan to roll out franchise stores to the north in Broward and Palm Beach counties. The idea is to expand into Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs, Pembroke Pines, Plantation, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach by early 2023.

“We didn’t set out to do any of this stuff,” CEO Alejandro “Alex” Santiago tells the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “Everything we’ve done has been very organic. In 2006, we ... decided to pull the family together and make a brand and set the standard the old man had set.”

That standard comes from Antonio Cao, who along with wife Gelasia, are the founders of Vicky Bakery (taking over an existing bakery named after the owner’s daughter). The two met at a bakery, La Vencedora, back in Cuba in the late ‘50s.

Immigrating to Miami soon after Fidel Castro took over Cuba, the couple continued to work in bakeries and save money until they opened their own business in 1972.

Throughout the next 50 years, various family members opened offshoots in Miami-Dade County, which today has 11 Vicky Bakery locations. And in Broward, there are already stores in Cooper City, Davie, Hollywood, Miramar and west Pembroke Pines. The family is also behind the Cao Bakery and Café brand, with 12 locations in South Florida.

Santiago says there haven’t been any growing pains because their business model is based on a “commissary” providing all the baked goods — not surprising since Santiago started his career in the U.S. Army.

“We set it up that way so that we could maintain our prices,” says Santiago, who is one of the Cao’s son-in-laws. “You know, no one needs this. It’s what we like to call an ‘economic luxury.’ So we had to make sure we were always able to maintain a low price point ... and make all the products in the commissary.”

It also helped that, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vicky Bakery started a comprehensive home shipping program.

“That created a database of hotspots ... that were very interested in our product,” he adds. “But because of distance, or whatever, they weren’t able to come to our stores.”

That database helped decide future locations. Also, they expanded the menu.

“Pastries was our only product ... when I started. We didn’t even serve coffee until the late ‘90s, early aughts. Now we serve sandwiches and breakfasts along with our empanadas, croquetas, pastelitos — some variation of those three ... across the board would be our most popular items.”

The new stores might make small menu changes to reflect the customer base, but by and large, things will remain the same.

“When you walk into our stores, you will see all that stuff that makes it a Vicky ... but we have a lot of different cultures down here, and that culture can change from one neighborhood to another,” Santiago says. “There is a 10% variance in our menus that doesn’t affect the flavor profile expectation. There’s what we call our ‘trophy case’ with our croquetas and empanadas. When you walk through the front door you’re going to see that trophy case and it is designed that way ... with our top 10 products. No matter which store you go into, you will see that trophy case.”

He adds, “We’re not trying to grow a thousand stores overnight. We’re just trying to grow a legacy my wife’s parents started 50 years ago and make this sustainable for the next generation.”

