It’s official! The start of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season begins today. In fact, it looks like we will be tested with a serious weather system this weekend. Our partner and friends at Florida Power & Light (FPL) have already started to prepare for an active six-month season. Additionally, they have made improvements to their grid and infrastructure to help reduce the chance of system interruption. FPL still encourages residents and businesses to make sure they have a contingency plan in place. For additional information on preparing for a hurricane, click here.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO